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In Zghorta, the monitoring of the olive season puts in the fore an economic question: how to turn a harvest into a sustainable income for producers? The tour of the Director General of Agriculture, Louis Lahoud, announced on November 15, linked fields, mills and local markets. It places quality and opportunities in the same reflection, without providing at this stage of the quantitative assessment of the district harvest.

From field to mill, several successive costs

The producers met referred to labour, harvesting, transportation, pressing and marketing costs. The sale of oil follows several expenses. An increase in the volume harvested does not alone lead to an improvement in profitability: it also depends on the cost of these operations and the price actually obtained.

The tour included a visit to the Willani Mill in Kfarchakhna. The process of production, from the reception of olives to the preparation of oil, illustrates the steps that can be monitored. However, the Ministerial Report does not publish any results of batch analyses or new certification for this facility. An official visit is not a quality label.

Traceability does not replace analysis

The department focuses on laboratory analysis, product monitoring and compliance with standards. These approaches answer different questions. Traceability makes it possible to find the route of a lot; an analysis of the characteristics of the product tested. The name of a village, the presentation of a bottle or the direct sale cannot be used as a control result.

The consumer’s interest is to be able to link the oil purchased to an identifiable producer and production. For the professional, documenting the steps reduces uncertainty areas when a buyer asks for information. However, this is not enough to declare all the oil in the district conforming to a given category: such an assertion would require results for the products concerned.

Markets to bring producers and buyers together

The tour also focused on local markets. In Jdeideh-Zghorta, the « village markets » associated the union of the municipalities of the Caza, the Lebanese Association for Education and Training and the Ajyal Association. Another stage concerned the Bsebaal producers’ market. The announced objective is to facilitate direct sales and reduce the number of intermediaries.

A shorter circuit can give the producer more control over its marketing. However, it does not eliminate the costs of transport, packaging, market presence or storage. The effect on income must therefore be assessed on the sales made and the expenses actually incurred, and not only on the opening of a sales space.

What remains to be measured

The meeting held in Alma with farmers extended these exchanges on production, processing and market access. The announced guidelines draw work on the entire chain. They do not yet constitute a balance sheet of results.

Data that would allow this to be established remain missing from the report: volumes collected, costs per farm, prices by quality, results of controls and sales in the markets. Without these elements, it would be premature to announce a record harvest, higher quality oil than all other regions or an increase in agricultural income. In Zghorta, the link between quality and remuneration is an agricultural policy objective, not yet a measured performance.

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