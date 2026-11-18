In Lebanon, UNICEF-supported POWER4Girl actions combine life skills, personal expression and collective projects. The courses of Nour, around the crafts, and of Imane, around the football, show concrete progress without removing obstacles. The participation data and an appeal by 110 girls and young women shed light on the same question: how can they be given a real place in decisions? A look at the documented achievements, their limitations and the conditions necessary to extend these possibilities.

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Defend your desire to play football, prepare a budget, present an object made with your hands: autonomy is also built in these ordinary moments. In Lebanon, the actions brought together by UNICEF under the POWER4Girls programme give concrete expression to the often abstract ambition of enabling adolescent girls to participate in decisions affecting them.

Their interest is not due to the promise that some workshops would remove obstacles. It resides in the tools transmitted and in the spaces where girls can try them, with others. The documented paths show modest but tangible progress, to be distinguished from the objectives still to be achieved.

A budget for an idea

In a portrait published by UNICEF on 6 March 2025, Nour, then 16 years old and originally from Wadi Ata, developed a project of artisanal objects. Life skills sessions helped to better express ideas and address difficult situations. They also had a very practical dimension: planning, budgeting and thinking about the next steps.

Supported by her family and trainers, she began to present her creations on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. The story does not provide sales or regular income. It documents the transition from a creative activity to a project that it organises itself, not the profitability of a business.

This nuance is important: to learn to encrypt an idea, to present it and to decide is already an achievement, without the need to transform each adolescent into a model entrepreneur.

The right to play is also discussed at home

Another UNICEF portrait, published the same day in March 2025, recounts the experience of Imane, then 18 years old. His family disapproved of his desire to play football. The sessions allowed him to work listening, negotiating and defending his choices.

According to this testimony, she resumed the discussion with her relatives, explained the importance of sport for her and proposed compromises. Her family finally agreed to play. The change reported is specific: a previously denied possibility has become accessible.

It does not show that all family resistance is resolved through conversation. The responsibility for restrictions is not based on girls, nor on their ability to convince. The example rather shows what accompaniment can make possible in a given situation, when the entourage agrees to listen.

From apprenticeships to collective projects

The data published by UNICEF are used to map these stories. Between January 2025 and June 2026, 19,090 teenage girls participated in the life skills component in approximately 50 Makani community centres and non-formal Dirasa schools. This number describes a participation, not a measure of sustainable transformation of each route.

In 2025, the organization also identified nine networks involving 259 girls. They received start-up funding for ten Community initiatives selected by the participants. The challenge is not only to attend an activity designed by adults: girls can determine a project, decide together and take part in it.

Periods and groups differ according to the components. Adding their staff to announce a total of single beneficiaries would therefore be misleading.

To make those who stay away heard

A collective appeal presented by UNICEF broadens the perspective. It takes up the priorities of 110 girls and young women aged 10 to 24 living in Lebanon, accompanied since the end of 2025 in an approach related to the organization’s future strategy for adolescent girls, covering 2027–2032.

The group comprises different nationalities and often not very visible situations: disability, border villages in the South, difficulties in accessing education. Half of its members are out of learning. This is not a representative sample of all girls in the country, but a consultation to raise needs.

Learning, living without violence, accessing essential care and resources, evolving in a protective environment: their priorities recall the limits of a discourse focused solely on self-confidence. Personal skills matter; they do not replace services or rights.

The follow-up will therefore also consider the real place given to participants in the decisions and their follow-up. Between an artisanal object, a football field and a collective project, the same requirement appears: that girls are not only encouraged to dream, but have the means to choose and act.

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