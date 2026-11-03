A report by France 3 on the houmous bassar arouses reactions from Lebanese readers. His legend presents an Israeli street food address in Aix-en-Provence, while qualifying the Middle East specialty dish. This dual formulation feeds a debate on the recognition of culinary heritages. Libnanews distinguishes actually published words from interpretations and incorporates the original post. Private persons who have communicated their reactions are not appointed; their messages do not represent a survey.

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The Houmus and France 3 are at the heart of a discussion about the words used to present the Middle East cuisines. A report shot in Aix-en-Provence arouses reactions from Lebanese readers to Libnanews on 3 November. Its Instagram legend evokes the Israeli street food, while explicitly describing houmous bassar as a « speciality of the Middle East ».

This dual formulation is essential to understanding the controversy. The publication presents a culinary address and a preparation served on site. She does not say in her legend that the hummus was born in Israel. To argue otherwise would be to give him a statement that it does not contain.

Houmous and France 3: what the publication says

The post of the official account France 3 Provence-Alpes features an address from Aix-en-Provence dedicated to a street kitchen presented as Israeli. The chosen dish is the hummus bassar, combining hummus and minced meat. The promotional text links this specialty to the Middle East.

France.tv also offers the subject in the collection The World in the plate. The record of this episode indicates a broadcast on October 28, 2026 at 6:53 p.m., for a duration of four thirty minutes. Its title also includes the belonging of this preparation to the Middle East. It is therefore a report already aired, which was discussed today, and not a new programme announced on 3 November.

The expression dedicated to street cooking describes the positioning of the address presented. It alone is not sufficient to establish a claim on the invention of the dish. The distinction between the business identity of a restaurant, the practices of its cooks and the history of a recipe must remain visible.

Lebanese reactions to the erasure of legacy

In the messages sent to Libnanews on 3 November, readers denounce a framing that they consider reducing for Lebanese and Arab culinary traditions. Their criticism relates to the place given to the Israeli label in the media presentation. One of the arguments put forward emphasizes the exchanges between Lebanese, Syrian, Palestinian and Jordanian cuisines.

These private reactions are reported without identifying their authors. They reflect the concerns of their shippers; They do not constitute a survey or measure of a collective opinion in Lebanon. Nor can they say that an organised campaign would target France Télévisions.

For these readers, the problem lies in the recognition of a legacy to which they are attached. The hummus appears in Lebanese culinary uses and in those of several Levant societies. Presenting its use in another contemporary cuisine does not erase this presence. But an unspecified promotional vocabulary can be received as a departure from the cultures that transmit it.

A legend to read as a whole

The debate therefore calls for a full reading of the publication. Using only the words associated with Israel would remove the explicit mention of the Middle East. Conversely, citing only the latter would not reflect the framing that caused the reactions received.

This article is based on the legend and official fact sheets consulted. He does not attribute any citations to the soundtrack of the report. The original post is integrated below to keep the publication context and allow readers to view it directly, subject to its availability and Instagram settings.

The original publication of France 3 Provence-Alpes

Cover photo: houmous, illustration photograph from Libnanews archives, unrelated to the filmed establishment. François El Bacha for Libnanews.com, all rights reserved. Dress Libnanews.

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