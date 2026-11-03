Food controls: Salam targets meat sector

The Lebanese government announces new food controls following suspected cases of trichinellosis reported in Beirut. An analysis revealed parasites in a minced meat sample. The establishment concerned has been closed, but the source of the contamination and responsibilities remain under investigation. Abattoirs and warehouses shall be subject to coordinated inspections. The mechanism announced by Nawaf Salam on 2 November has yet to specify its timetable, its means and the results of the health monitoring.

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Nawaf Salam announced on 2 November 2026 a strengthening of food controls following suspected cases of trichinellosis reported in Beirut. The authorities detected parasites in a sample of ground meat. The investigation still needs to determine the origin of the contamination and the responsibilities in the supply chain.

Meeting in the Grand Serail, several ministers, the head of the Lebanese Food Safety Authority and the Attorney General discussed the alert. The Prime Minister requested coordination of health monitoring, judicial investigations and prevention. He also announced inspections of slaughterhouses and meat warehouses.

Food controls: positive sampling and open investigation

At the meeting, the Minister of Health presented the cases reported by hospitals in Beirut. They are described as suspected trichinellosis, a disease caused by a parasite. Field investigations and analyses then identified pests in a sample of ground meat collected from a restaurant, according to the government report provided by the National Information Agency.

This report indicates suspicions of mixing with contaminated pork meat. This assumption is included in the preliminary investigations. It does not at this stage make it possible to state where a possible mixture would have taken place or who would be responsible for it.

The establishment was closed and sealed. Investigators must look for the origin of the meat and determine whether an irregularity has occurred on site or upstream. The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office is continuing investigations. The Head of Government promises actions against those whose responsibility will be established.

No criminal liability has yet been established. Nor have the authorities published a consolidated assessment of confirmed human cases.

Abattoirs and warehouses in the centre of the device

The announced response gives the Lebanese Food Safety Authority a coordinating role. It must prepare, together with the relevant ministries, an immediate inspection plan for slaughterhouses and meat warehouses. The checks must cover health, technical and legal requirements.

The facilities will have to meet the required conditions within a time frame presented as fast. However, the report does not set a number of days for all institutions. It announces the possibility of closures and administrative or criminal measures in case of non-compliance.

At the same time, security services must identify unauthorized depots and slaughterhouses. The Ministry of Interior, municipalities and governors must take part in this process. This search for undeclared facilities complements inspections of known establishments.

The announced scope ranges from import to consumption. It includes production, storage and distribution.

Coordination to be translated into operational capacity

The Authority must work with the Ministries of Agriculture, Health, Economy, Industry and the Interior. The security services will participate under the supervision of the competent prosecutor ‘ s office. The government also promises to strengthen the human and technical resources of the organization.

Funding and additional staff are not included in the announcement. The schedule of inspections and the additional analytical capabilities remain to be specified.

What trichinellosis is

Trichinellosis is transmitted through the consumption of raw or undercooked meat containing Trichinella larvae, according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). International health references describe this contamination in several animal species. Therefore, the presence of the parasite alone does not allow the commercial origin of meat to be restored.

The Ministry of Health continues to be responsible for monitoring reports and clinical reviews, in addition to the search for the lots concerned.

Nawaf Salam announced new meetings and measures in the following days. The next items are the results of the survey, the confirmed health record and the actual start of inspections in the sector.

Cover: Manufacture of ground meat in Algeria, archive of 1 December 2024. Illustration not related to establishments, persons or products of the survey in Lebanon; No health defects are attributed to this scene. Photo:Abdellah Zouggari (Abdellah zou) / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Boxing and dressing Libnanews; adaptation under CC BY-SA 4.0.

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