Haykal defends the army and the maintenance of UNIFIL

In Yarzeh, Rodolphe Haykal defended the role of the Lebanese army in internal stability and the implementation of political decisions. The General called for the continuation of UNIFIL. He also discussed with Jean Arnault the options for the following period, without announcing a specific replacement on Friday.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Rodolphe Haykal defends the Lebanese army and reaffirms his mission to protect internal stability. Meeting Friday 6 November 2026 in Yarzé with the military leaders, the Commander-in-Chief assured that the institution would implement the decisions of the political power. He also called for the continuation of UNIFIL.

The meeting brought together members of the command, operational unit and regiment leaders and several officers. It covered the situation in Lebanon and the region, security challenges and military operations.

Haykal defends the Lebanese army against critics

The general rejected criticism of the institution by actors in Lebanon and abroad, without naming them. He believes that they ignore his work. He commended the efforts of the soldiers in internal security, border surveillance and the fight against smuggling.

Rodolphe Haykal linked the defence of sovereignty to the extension of state authority throughout the territory. He described the Israeli presence in the occupied Lebanese territories as the main danger to the country. He asked the military to remain ready for all eventualities, without relying on regional or international changes.

The maintenance of UNIFIL and the preparation of the

The army leader defended the continuation of the UN mission. It highlights its role in observing the implementation of international resolutions and in documenting violations. His intervention thus combines internal security, Israeli withdrawal and the presence of international observers.

On the same Friday, Rodolphe Haykal received at Yarzé Jean Arnault, UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon. The talks focused on the situation in the country and the region, as well as on the challenges facing Lebanon. They also discussed possible solutions for the period following UNIFIL.

According to the report of the command, Jean Arnault praised the work of the military institution in favour of internal stability. The document does not, however, detail any alternative formula to the UN force. It does not announce any agreement or decision on a future international presence.

This discussion comes at a time when Nabih Berri, too, defended the role of UNIFIL on 6 November. In front of the EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele, the President of Parliament presented him as the operational framework of Resolution 1701. The position expressed by Haykal remains a request for retention, while the details of any subsequent arrangements remain to be specified.

Illustration photo: Lebanese Army armoured and military personnel on a 2025 archival photograph. It does not represent the November 6 meeting. © Lebanese Army, direction of orientation / photo library Libnanews.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews