GTA VI arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X Rockstar announces a local midnight opening, a preload of up to 212 GB and a discless box. Take-Two expects a lot from the launch, but its financial forecasts do not yet constitute a balance sheet of sales of the new game. Players must distinguish preloading from unlocking and check the area of their account. The announced schedule does not include a PC version for this deadline. The group’s figures cover all its activities.

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GTA VI arrives on 19 November 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X On the eve of this release, Rockstar sets the release at midnight local time in all regions. The launch brings players back to Vice City, the heart of Leonida’s fictitious state. For Take-Two, the studio’s parent company, it is also a major commercial event. But waiting is not yet worth the sales record.

GTA VI: a launch at midnight, not a single world time

The accuracy comes from the official assistance of Rockstar, updated on November 3. It distinguishes the opening of the game from its preloading. The files could be downloaded as early as November 10th: at midnight in each spindle on PS5, but at 0 GMT time on Xbox Series X Access to the game follows the rule announced from November 19th at midnight local on both consoles.

These two schedules should therefore not be confused. Having completed the installation alone does not allow to play before unlocking. The schedule displayed by the account shop remains to be checked before preparing its evening, especially when the account area differs from the country of residence.

The launch announced concerns the two current console families of Sony and Microsoft. The schedule published by Take-Two does not present a PC version of GTA VI for this deadline. This absence should not be transformed into a later release date: none is provided in this schedule.

Up to 212 GB for preloading

Preparation also involves storage. Rockstar indicates that preloading may require up to 212 GB of available space, depending on the device. This announced ceiling is neither an identical size guaranteed for each console nor an estimate of download time. This depends in particular on the connection used.

For automatic download on PS5, the corresponding function must be enabled and the console turned on or off. On Xbox Series X These settings are useful before the game opens, without guaranteeing the absence of technical incidents on the day of launch.

Another practical point: the version sold in a box contains a download code, not a disk. Physical purchase therefore does not exempt from recovering files. On PlayStation, Rockstar states that codes depend on the area of the account, a point to check for imported purchases. However, its file indicates that Xbox codes are not locked by region.

Vice City, Jason and Lucia at the centre of the game

The story presented by Rockstar follows Jason and Lucia. After a blow that goes wrong, the two characters find themselves caught in a criminal conspiracy crossing Leonida. Vice City is a central point. This framework falls within the scope of the official presentation of the game, not a report of parts made by our editor.

Two editions are announced: Standard and Ultimate. The second adds content related to the path of the characters. Buyers of Standard edition can purchase this extension separately. These commercial differences do not change the platforms selected for launch.

A commercial expectation, not yet a result

On November 9, Take-Two maintained its forecast of $8 to $8.2 billion in « net booking » for the year ended March 31, 2027. This trade indicator is not confused with accounting turnover. Above all, it concerns the whole group, not just GTA VI.

The accounts for the quarter ended September 30 show the starting point: $1.60 billion net booking, down 18% over one year. Revenue reached 1.497 billion and net loss 54 million. Players’ recurring expenses account for 81% of quarterly net booking.

Management states that pre-orders reach unprecedented levels, without publishing any quantity in this release. This assessment therefore does not allow the copies sold to be quantified. Internet searches, even in large numbers, do not allow for this. The first verifiable trade balance remains to come after the opening of the game.

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