The e-7531 petition requesting Pete Hoekstra’s departure posted 285,921 signatures validated after its closing on 18 November. The register does not yet mention a presentation to the Commons. This step, distinct from the collection, triggers the Government of Canada’s response time without ensuring that the requests are met.

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The Canadian e-7531 petition calling for the departure of US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra closed its collection on November 18. His official card displays 285,921 signatures validated at the control of November 19. It does not yet mention any presentation in the House of Commons or government response. The closing of the collection therefore did not amount to an Ottawa decision on the diplomat.

Petition Hoekstra: what the register shows

Opened on July 21, the petition was sponsored by Elizabeth May, Member of Parliament for Saanich—Gulf Islands. She asked the government to declare the ambassador persona non grata and to demand his departure. These are the petitioners’ requests, not a position adopted by Parliament. The grievances contained in their text are not parliamentary findings.

The registry records only validated signatures. He reported 123,386 in Ontario, 57,372 in British Columbia, 31,448 in Alberta and 30,709 in Quebec. This statement concerns e-7531: it should not be confused with another petition or with a survey representative of the Canadian population.

Presentation remains a separate step

The municipal procedure separates collection, certification and presentation. After an electronic petition has been closed, the Petitions Clerk completes the final validation. At least 500 valid signatures are required for a certificate to be issued to the Member who authorized its publication online. A Member of Parliament may then present it to the House.

The recorded number exceeds this minimum. However, it does not replace the act of presentation. It must appear in the Journals of the House. Sponsorship of a petition and its presence on the parliamentary site do not constitute a vote on its content.

The rules also allow a Member to present a petition without sharing its demands. During this presentation, he should not read the entire text or express his views on it. This procedure shall transmit a request; it does not automatically organise a debate or investigation into the alleged facts.

When does the response time start?

The government must respond within 45 calendar days of the submission. The count starts the day after it, not the day after the signature closes. If the forty-fifth day is not a sitting day, the reply must be filed no later than the next sitting.

After the presentation, the information is forwarded to the Privy Council Office, which arranges the preparation of the response with the relevant departments. Each petition receives an individual response, published on the site after its submission. This obligation to respond does not require acceptance of requests.

For e-7531, the absence of a date for submission on the fact sheet consulted on 19 November does not yet allow for a government response deadline.

Illustration: Official portrait of Pete Hoekstra, 15 April 2025. US State Department, public domain. Integer photograph preserved, cladding Libnanews ; It is not a scene related to the petition.

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