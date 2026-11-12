Water in Lebanon: the hidden cost of private solutions

In Lebanon, the public subscription does not measure all water expenditure. Private deliveries, bottles, pumping and storage add as needed. 2026 scales and local surveys shed light on these mechanisms, without providing an average national invoice. The expected gain of a better network depends on the private purchases it actually replaces afterwards.

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In Lebanon, the price of water is not limited to the public institution’s bill. Subscription can coexist with private deliveries, bottles, pump and tank to maintain. To measure the cost of Lebanese water, these costs must be added together without confusing periods, volumes and uses. The official 2026 scales and several surveys document this shift in household expenses. However, they do not allow the calculation of a current national average invoice.

This fourth part of our economic series examines the cost of service continuity when it is to be purchased separately. The decisive point is not only the amount of the public tariff: it is the amount of usable water actually received in return, and the cost of alternatives to interruptions.

A certain expenditure, a volume to verify

For 2026, the North Lebanon Water Establishment has an annual subscription of 20,080,000 Lebanese pounds on the meter and 19,420,000 in calibre. These amounts, which are available on its official website, concern this institution. They do not constitute a national grid and should not be applied to accommodation in Beirut or Bekaa.

Subscription in Northern Lebanon, 2026 Annual amount displayed Monthly equivalent calculated Size 19 420,000 LL 1 618 333 LL On the counter LL 20 080 000 1 673 333 LL

Monthly equivalents result from a division by twelve, rounded to the pound. They do not describe a proposed timeline for the client. The annual difference is £660,000, or £55,000 per month. Without knowing the contractual conditions and the volume received, this only deviation does not make it possible to designate the most advantageous subscription.

A price per cubic metre requires a measured denominator. Divide a fee by a theoretical contractual volume gives the cost of the promised service, not necessarily that of water delivered. At the same fee, receive twice as much water mechanically double the public cost per cubic metre actually received. This calculation does not imply any increase in the scale.

Lebanese water costs exceed water purchase

A research published in July 2026 by the Arab Reform Initiative is based on 52 semi-directive interviews. Households, municipal officials, institutional staff and private suppliers describe a supply that combines several circuits. This is a qualitative survey, not a sample to measure a national average price.

It highlights an essential economic distinction: being connected does not guarantee a predictable service. Storage, pumping and sometimes processing become domestic operations. Their financing adds to the payment of the connection. The availability of electricity also conditions the use of pumps. Private solutions therefore meet different needs: to complete an insufficient volume, to have water at the right time or to seek a quality adapted to consumption.

The full cost must separate five items: public fees, replacement purchases, pumping energy, maintenance and equipment. A sixth dimension, the time spent organizing supply, can be described without arbitrarily assigning it a salary. The monetary total remains incomplete when some of these items are not measured.

Truck: price and frequency

A survey of 121 households benefiting from a Mercy Corps program in Baalbek-Hermel in August 2025 sheds local light. The report published in October also relies on interviews with distributors in Zahlé and Mekseh. It represents neither all Lebanese households nor the conditions of November 2026.

The estimates collected during the summer of 2025 averaged £1.75 million per delivery. With the 3.5 monthly deliveries assumed in the report, the proceeds give 6,125 million pounds, rounded to 6,13 million. The volume of a filling varied according to the customer’s tanks, so this amount cannot be converted into a uniform price per cubic metre.

The distributors interviewed described longer routes and more extraction times when wells were lowering. Some also mentioned supplements to speed up delivery. These statements document higher-cost mechanisms, but do not constitute an audited accounting that clearly distinguishes fuel, salary and margin.

A avoided delivery would have represented 1.75 million pounds in this historical example. This marginal calculation is useful: an improvement in the network can reduce private spending without changing the subscription immediately. However, this Bekaa estimate in 2025 should not be added to the northern scale in 2026 to produce a so-called standard invoice.

Spending less does not mean being better served

A university study published in August 2022 interviewed residents of Aïcha Bakkar and Verdun in October and November 2019. Its recruitment was based on accessibility and agreement of participants, not on a representative draw of Lebanon. It estimated average annual expenditures of $1,727 in Aisha Bakkar and $2,514 in Verdun for all water sources studied.

The lower-cost neighbourhood, however, had a relatively higher income burden. The authors estimated this burden to be 2.2 times that of Verdun. They stated that some tank maintenance was not part of their calculation. These results are a local observation prior to the monetary collapse, not an estimate of the budgets of 2026.

The comparison sheds light on a reading trap: a low expense can translate a consumption restriction rather than an affordable service. Conversely, a better equipped household can buy more and display a higher bill while devoting less of its resources to water. Comparing amounts alone erases this difference.

How to set a total without counting twice

For a given period, the method is to collect each payment and the associated volume. Shared delivery must be broken down between apartments according to a specified rule. If the supplier’s price already includes pumping, this same operation should not be added a second time. The subsequent pumping in the building remains a separate expense.

The purchase of a reservoir is a one-time investment. Presenting it in full as an ordinary monthly invoice distorts the comparison. Two tables can coexist: cash outflows actually paid this year and an annualized cost of equipment. In the second, the chosen duration of use must appear as a hypothesis, with separate maintenance.

The calculation must also distinguish water intended for drinking from water purchased for other uses. Their prices, packaging and requirements are not interchangeable. Finally, expenditures in books and dollars require a date conversion. A nominal change in books alone does not measure a real increase in cost or a deterioration in purchasing power.

Return on investment measured at tap

In its communiqué of 15 January 2025, the World Bank provided $257.8 million for the second supply project in Greater Beirut. The target was 1.8 million inhabitants. The share of dry season demand covered by surface water was expected to increase, on average, from 24% to 70%.

These proportions are project objectives, not results achieved in November 2026. The World Bank indicated that private tanks could cost up to ten times more. This price ratio does not allow to promise a ten-fold division of the full bill: subscription, drinking water purchases and equipment do not automatically disappear.

The economic logic is that of substitution: more reliable public water can replace part of private purchases. But works financed or built do not yet prove this substitution. To observe this, one must follow simultaneously the volumes received, interruptions and replacement expenses, ideally for the same households before and after improvement.

In Beirut and Mount Lebanon, the currently accessible official announcement provides for the payment of 2026 royalties by 31 December, with two equal deadlines for interested subscribers at the end of November and end December. It also provides for an 85% reduction in penalties for 2025 and previous years. A spread relieves cash flow; It does not reduce the need to buy water elsewhere. It is on this additional expenditure, which is still poorly measured at the national level, that part of the concrete gain of better service will be played.

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