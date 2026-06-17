Full translation of the Islamabad memorandum

Memorandum of Understanding between Islamabad and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have jointly agreed, in good faith, on the following date.

Paragraph 1

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, together with their allies in the ongoing war, declare, through the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and now commit themselves not to trigger any war or military operation against each other, to refrain from any threat or use of force against each other, and to guarantee the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The Final Agreement will confirm the permanent cessation of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, as well as the other provisions of this paragraph.

Paragraph 2

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interference in their respective internal affairs.

Paragraph 3

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to negotiate and reach the final agreement within a maximum of 60 days, which may be extended by mutual consent.

Paragraph 4

Immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States of America will begin to lift its naval blockade and any disturbance or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, vessel traffic will be restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran in proportion to pre-war traffic levels. The United States of America further undertakes to withdraw its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days of the final agreement.

Paragraph 5

Upon signature of this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the best efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge for a period of not more than sixty days, from the Persian Gulf to the Oman Sea, and vice versa. Traffic in commercial vessels will begin immediately and, taking into account the need for the Islamic Republic of Iran to remove technical and military obstacles and carry out demining, will be restored within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will engage in a dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Ormuz, in consultation with other States bordering the Persian Gulf, in accordance with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal States in the Strait of Ormuz.

Paragraph 6

The United States of America is committed, together with regional partners, to a final, mutually agreed plan of at least US$300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for implementing this plan will be finalized within the framework of the final agreement within 60 days. All necessary licences, exemptions and authorizations for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.

Paragraph 7

The United States of America undertakes to put an end to all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including United Nations Security Council resolutions, International Atomic Energy Agency Governing Council resolutions, as well as all unilateral US, primary and secondary sanctions, in accordance with a timetable agreed in the Final Agreement. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America recognize the critical importance of the issue of ending the sanctions mentioned above, and express their intention to address these issues immediately in the negotiations in order to reach mutual agreement on them.

Paragraph 8

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it will neither acquire nor develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to resolve the issue of the fate of enriched materials stored in a mutually agreed mechanism, in accordance with the timetable referred to in paragraph 7, the minimum method of on-site dilution under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Both sides also agreed to discuss enrichment and other mutually agreed topics related to the nuclear needs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the basis of the statutory framework to be agreed in the Final Agreement. The Final Agreement shall confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran recognize the critical importance of the above-mentioned nuclear issues and express their intention to address these issues immediately in the negotiations in order to reach mutual agreement on them.

Paragraph 9

Pending the final agreement, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear programme, and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions or deploy additional forces in the region.

Paragraph 10

The United States of America undertakes that, immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and until the end of the sanctions, the United States Treasury Department shall issue exemptions for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, as well as for all associated services, including banking, insurance, transportation, etc.

Paragraph 11

The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on procedures for the release of these funds during the negotiations. These funds, whether kept in the original account or transferred, will be made fully usable for any payment to any final beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licences and authorizations accordingly.

Paragraph 12

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the proper implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding and future compliance with the Final Agreement.

Paragraph 13

Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, subject to the commencement of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of this Memorandum, and the further implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran shall commence negotiations on the Final Agreement exclusively on the other paragraphs.

Paragraph 14

The final agreement will be approved by a binding UN Security Council resolution.