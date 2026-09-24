From Beirut to Paris: USJ students winners of the International Private Law Competition

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The USJ Faculty of Law is proud of its students Tala Fawaz, Edouard Tannoury, Thea Daaboul and Nour el Khatib, who won in the final, ex-aequo with the team of the University of Rennes, the first prize of the private international law contest organized by the firm Linklaters Paris and the University Paris-Saclay.

After a selection based on an exchange of written conclusions in recent months, the finalist teams had the opportunity to demonstrate their talents on 23 September by pleading to the International Chamber of Commerce of the Paris Court of Appeal, in the Vassogne Hall of the Palais de Justice. In front of a jury composed of the President of the Court, Mr Vincent Aldéano-Galimard, Professor Etienne Pataut, Director of the Sorbonne School of Law, University Paris I and Master Jean-Charles Jaïs, associate lawyer at the firm Linklaters Paris, the litigators of the winning team of the USJ, Tala Fawaz and Edouard Tannoury, distinguished themselves particularly.

This victory crowns the great course of the students of the Faculty throughout the competition – students whose jury wanted to highlight the remarkable level – and demonstrates their ability to wear the colors of the USJ across borders. It allowed the winners to win, as Professor Sandrine Clavel announced on behalf of the competition organizers, a financial reward and an internship offer at Linklaters Paris.

This first place is also the result of a rigorous and sustained collective work, which allowed students to develop various skills – meaning of argumentation and synthesis, eloquence and strength of conviction – acquired during their training at the USJ and reinforced during their preparation. The Faculty would like to thank the coaches, all of whom are former members of the FDSP, Léa Bou Sreih, Emile Najm, Yasmina Serhal, Jana Souaid, Antoine Daher and Samir Moukhaiber (coordinator), for the committed and effective supervision they provided.

Congratulations to the winners of the Université de Rennes, Ylang Rupin and Mathieu Morel, and Salome Rimbert, the best litigator at the Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas.

Congratulations also to the members of the second team of the FDSP who shared the joy of their comrades: Serena Abu Jaoudé, Gustave Joe Fawaz, Stephanie Khalil and Jad Saad.

Finally, thanks to the organizers of this contest and congratulations to all the French and Lebanese participants, who have all demonstrated very good qualities.

A victory that carries, under difficult circumstances, a beautiful message of determination and excellence.