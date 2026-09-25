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– Balamand: the millennial orthodox monastery

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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– Balamand: the millennial orthodox monastery

On a dominant cliff Enfeh and the sea, south of Tripoli, the Cistercian abbey of Bellmont has been watching over the spiritual heritage of Lebanon since 1157.

Founded in 1157, abandoned in the 13th century, reborn Orthodox in the 16th century
🏛️ Cloître, église Notre-Dame et clocher cisterciens toujours debout
The Alepine wing and its church of St George, built around 1652
📜 Icônes de l’école de Youssef el Mousawir et manuscrits jusqu’au 13e siècle
Today patriarchal orthodox seat and great university of Lebanon

Photo credit: François El Bacha, for Libnanews.com

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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