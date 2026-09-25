– Balamand: the millennial orthodox monastery
On a dominant cliff Enfeh and the sea, south of Tripoli, the Cistercian abbey of Bellmont has been watching over the spiritual heritage of Lebanon since 1157.
Founded in 1157, abandoned in the 13th century, reborn Orthodox in the 16th century
🏛️ Cloître, église Notre-Dame et clocher cisterciens toujours debout
The Alepine wing and its church of St George, built around 1652
📜 Icônes de l’école de Youssef el Mousawir et manuscrits jusqu’au 13e siècle
Today patriarchal orthodox seat and great university of Lebanon
Photo credit: François El Bacha, for Libnanews.com
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