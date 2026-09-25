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Our Lady of Qannubin, refuge of the patriarchs

In the rock of the Qadisha valley, the monastery of Our Lady of Qannoubin was founded in the fifth century by Theodosius the Great. From 1440 to 1823, he was the seat of the Maronite patriarchate. 24 patriarchs succeeded him.

Its church houses a rare fresco of the Coronation of the Virgin, and under it, a crypt where lies the naturally mummified body of Patriarch Youssef Tyan. 17 patriarchs rest there, including Estephan Doueihy.

The heart of the holy valley of Qadisha, Qannoubine has been classified at UNESCO since 1998, alongside the cedar forest of God.

Qadisha Valley, Lebanon

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