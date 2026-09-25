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Our Lady of Qannubin, refuge of the patriarchs

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Our Lady of Qannubin, refuge of the patriarchs

In the rock of the Qadisha valley, the monastery of Our Lady of Qannoubin was founded in the fifth century by Theodosius the Great. From 1440 to 1823, he was the seat of the Maronite patriarchate. 24 patriarchs succeeded him.

Its church houses a rare fresco of the Coronation of the Virgin, and under it, a crypt where lies the naturally mummified body of Patriarch Youssef Tyan. 17 patriarchs rest there, including Estephan Doueihy.

The heart of the holy valley of Qadisha, Qannoubine has been classified at UNESCO since 1998, alongside the cedar forest of God.

Qadisha Valley, Lebanon

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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