Berlin approves its contribution to EUSM Lebanon, without announcing any immediate deployment. This European mission must train and advise Lebanese security institutions. Its creation in October is not worth operational launch. The German decision specifies a national contribution to a mechanism separate from the functions performed by UNIFIL today.

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On Wednesday 18 November 2026, the German government approved its contribution to EUSM Lebanon, the European mission in support of the Lebanese security forces. Berlin provides for up to 15 police and customs officers, as well as limited military personnel to train the Lebanese navy. It does not announce a deployment already completed.

EUSM Lebanon: a civilian and military contribution

The ceiling of 15 persons concerns the civil part. The Government statement does not specify the military contingent. It describes an unarmed participation and states that the Bundestag will be informed, without the necessary authorisation vote according to Berlin.

The decision to launch the mission is envisaged at the earliest in December. The announcement therefore sets a national commitment, but not a date for staff arrival.

A mission created in October, a separate launch

The Council of the European Union established EUSM Lebanon on 12 October at the invitation of the Lebanese authorities. His initial term of office is three years. A separate decision must begin after operational planning.

The European scheme has two pillars. The military component provides advice and training for the army, including on borders and maritime security. The civilian component accompanies the internal security forces, with specialized training against cybercrime and smuggling. The governance of port security, particularly in Beirut, is also included in its tasks.

These objectives cover the entire European mission. They do not mean that each participating country will assume all these functions. The contribution announced by Berlin includes police officers, customs officers and naval training.

Support that does not replace UNIFIL alone

The EUSM aims to strengthen Lebanese institutions under Resolution 1701. Its advisory and training mandate does not allow it to be presented as an automatic resumption of UNIFIL patrols and other functions. The Council provides for coordination with the United Nations and security sector partners.

The next step remains the European operational launch. German approval is a contribution to its preparation, not proof of its entry into service.

Cover: Reichstag façade in Berlin, 16 October 2026. Illustration archive, not government meeting or vote on EUSM. Photo Gravitatas / Wikimedia Commons, CC0. Whole photo, non-generative editorial dressing.

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