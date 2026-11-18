American universities have fewer new international enrolments. The annual review and the first results of the following year show a weakening of recruitment, particularly in master’s studies. However, they do not cover the same year or exactly the same establishments. Distinguishing these perimeters allows us to understand the trend without turning a re-entry survey into a final national census or adding percentages that describe different populations and periods.

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Foreign students are less numerous in American universities, with a particularly marked decline in new enrolments. The data published on 16 November by the Institute of International Education (IIE) describe two stages: the 2025-2026 review and the first trends of the following year.

Foreign students: the most affected masters

Open Doors 2026 counts 1,146,163 international students for the academic year 2025-2026, a decrease of 3%. New entrants decreased by 18% to 228 123. Master’s enrolment is down 22%, while PhD students are up 3%. The first cycle remains almost stable at -0.3 per cent.

These movements are therefore not limited to a uniform decline. The difficulty in renewing promotions appears to be more pronounced than the decline in all staff.

Back 2026 confirms pressure

The fall survey of 809 institutions shows a 9% decline in international staff, including participants in the Optional Practical Training (OPT), a practical training facility. New enrolment decreases by 15%.

Among establishments reporting declines, 88% cite visa procedures, 70% travel restrictions, 60% choice of other countries and 45% costs. These are the explanations put forward by the institutions concerned, not the proportions of students prevented from entering the United States.

Two years, two perimeters

The Open Doors balance sheet covers 2025-2026; The autumn survey already concerns 2026-2027. Its 809 respondents represent only a fraction of the approximately 3,000 institutions surveyed for Open Doors. The two rates of decline do not add up and the second is not yet a complete national count.

The OPT illustrates this gap: its workforce increased by 14% in the annual balance sheet to 335,785 participants, but fell by 6% in the sample of the new re-entry. The timing and population observed change. The full table of 2026-2027 will be published in Open Doors 2027.

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