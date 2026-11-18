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Reimbursements for recruitment costs and improvement of certain housing have not removed the risks faced by migrant workers assigned to Amazon warehouses in Saudi Arabia, according to Amnesty International. In a report published on 16 November, the organisation questions the dependence of these workers on labour supply companies. Amazon replied that it had strengthened its controls and protection mechanisms, while challenging certain characterizations of the investigation.

A follow-up survey, not a census of all employees

Amnesty interviewed 24 workers from India and Nepal between September 2025 and March 2026. They worked, or had recently worked, in an Amazon warehouse in Riyadh through three labour suppliers. These companies are not those in the 2023 investigation.

The report states that the sample is not statistically representative of all contract workers in Amazon’s Saudi operations. It documents experiences and regularities in narratives, rather than a national proportion of those concerned. The employees directly employed by Amazon were not interviewed in this context.

Repairing past expenses does not guarantee the continuation of the course

Amnesty acknowledges progress on recruitment fees, accommodation and access to complaint mechanisms. The organization reports that more than $2.45 million was reimbursed to 1,180 workers. This figure is for repairs undertaken since previous alerts: it does not refer to the number of people interviewed in the new search.

The problem described is also that of post-assignment. There are several testimonies of periods without work or pay when the mission in a warehouse ends, while the contract with the labour supplier remains. According to Amnesty, some workers find themselves dependent on the company to obtain another job or arrange their return.

The organisation also reports pressure related to productivity objectives and a fear of the consequences of a complaint. It considers that the outsourcing of employment, in the context of the sponsorship system called kafala, maintains these vulnerabilities. These are the findings of his inquiry, not a judicial decision on the company.

Amazon defends its measures and challenges the scope of certain findings

Amazon’s replies of 6 July and 13 October 2026 are annexed to the report. In particular, the company requires a more precise breakdown of the difficulties reported by the 24 people, in order to distinguish individual problems from general trends. It recalls that several thousand workers provided by contractors participate in its Saudi operations.

Amazon contests the systematic assimilation of an end to termination of employment: according to Amazon, people remain employed by their supplier. It states that it requires payment of wages and entitlements, the search for a new assignment and, if not, the taking over of repatriation. However, it recognizes the limitations of monitoring when workers leave operations.

The company also highlights its audits, the ban on recruitment fees paid by workers and an accessible jobless complaint form at Amazon. She stressed that Saudi Arabia’s rules of exit and return to the country were the responsibility of the authorities, while she said that it required its providers to process applications and respect the mobility of workers.

Disagreement concerns effective protection

Amnesty recommends that Amazon reduce its dependence on labour suppliers and move towards direct employment. Instead, the company defends improvements in its control and repair systems. The point of friction is concrete: what becomes a worker after the end of his assignment, and who checks that he retains an income, a remedy and a real possibility of changing situation?

At the time of publication of the report, Amnesty indicated that it had not received a response from the Saudi government. The repayments already made constitute a separate remedy to this question of follow-up: they can alleviate a past debt without guaranteeing future conditions of employment.

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