The Bank of Lebanon further reduces interest on certain bank investments. In the south, Israel threatens and claims an operation. Reconstruction is waiting for construction sites. Aoun and Salam examine electricity. E1 remains postponed, without cancellation. In the Gulf, ADNOC counts 11 wounded and one missing after the attack on its ship.

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Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 6 p.m. edition in Beirut.The Bank of Lebanon is preparing a further reduction in interest paid to banks on certain foreign currency investments. In the South, Israel accompanies its operations with new territorial threats. The slow pace of reconstruction remains at the centre of discussions with donors. In the Gulf, ADNOC maintains a record of eleven injured and one missing seaman after an attack by a ship.

BDL: Interest on certain investments further reduced in January

Intermediary Circular 782, dated 13 November, brings the interest on bank term deposits with the Bank of Lebanon to 95 per cent. The same rule applies to foreign currency certificates issued by BDL and held by banks operating in Lebanon. It will enter into force on 1 January 2027.

The reduction was 90% under the 2026 rule. The residual portion therefore increases from 10 % to 5 % of the reference interest. Payments shall remain in the currency concerned on non-fresh accounts. This measure concerns the remuneration of bank investments with the central bank: it does not constitute a new discount of 95% of the principal deposits of individuals.

South, territorial threat and operation claimed in Har Dov

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday threatened to expand the occupied areas in case of further escalation. It also linked the Israeli withdrawal to the disarmament of Hezbollah. These words strengthen Israel’s position; They alone do not correspond to a new territorial advance.

The Israeli army also announced on 18 November the destruction of an underground structure attributed to Hezbollah in the Har Dov area. According to his statement, Brigade 810 and the Yahalom Unit intervened in the previous 24 hours. The army describes areas of residence and command. The nature, affiliation and use of the work were not independently substantiated. No human results or verified dimensions accompany this announcement.

Reconstruction: financing must translate into construction projects

In an interview conducted on November 17 and published on Wednesday, Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of World Bank Operations, highlights the slow pace of reconstruction in Lebanon. According to a news agency, Nawaf Salam’s office is announcing $70 million projects to be launched before the end of 2026. This announcement does not constitute a finding of work already carried out.

The LEAP emergency assistance programme has a funding of $250 million approved by the World Bank in June 2025. It is part of a framework that can accommodate up to $1 billion in competitions: this limit does not represent an amount fully funded or already paid. The programme includes the rehabilitation of infrastructure and essential services in conflict-affected areas.

Aoun and Salam examine the electrical file

Joseph Aoun received Nawaf Salam Wednesday morning in Baabda. The Presidency report confirms that the Prime Minister presented him with the results of his visit to Qatar and the progress made on the electrical issue. Salam also stressed the protection of Lebanon from regional and international rivalries.

The meeting is a political milestone. No signed electrical contract, additional volume delivered or schedule for commissioning is announced in this report. Diplomatic exchanges therefore remain to be distinguished from expected operational decisions on supply.

Banks: Call for strike without national closure balance sheet

The Association of Banks of Lebanon had announced on 16 November a warning strike for this Wednesday and then every Wednesday for the following weeks. The dispute concerns, in particular, the taxation of exchange rate differentials and provisions on the state’s euro bonds. Banks challenge the taxation of gains as accounting and unrealised.

There is no verified national survey to measure the effective closure of agencies or the operation of all services in this edition. The association’s call is not sufficient to establish a general interruption of distributors or transfers.

E1: review of deferred tenders, project maintained

The opening of offers for 1,234 E1 housing units in the occupied West Bank is postponed until the formation of the next Israeli government. The decision was announced on November 17, when this was scheduled for Thursday, November 19. The Department of Justice’s explanation, reproduced by Peace Now, invokes the restraint imposed on a transitional government before commitments that are difficult to undo.

The postponement is not valid for cancellation of the project. E1 is located between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim. Its opponents denounce its consequences for Palestinian territorial continuity. The British announcement of sanctions against settlement-related companies is a separate procedure.

Ormuz: eleven wounded and a sailor wanted according to ADNOC

ADNOC Logistics & Services states that one of its ships was attacked in the Strait of Ormuz on the evening of November 17. His press release reported eleven injured and one crew member not found. The other members were evacuated. The company does not appoint the ship and does not designate a person responsible in this text.

This balance sheet remains separate from information on other vessels attacked in the region. A wanted sailor cannot be counted as dead without confirmation. No further substantiated results were identified when this edition was updated.

Riyadh condemns the attacks and calls for negotiations

Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday the attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and an Emirati tanker, according to a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The kingdom calls for the cessation of attacks and the protection of freedom of navigation, while calling for a chance to be given to negotiations.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the drone attack on Kuwait and reaffirmed its solidarity with Kuwait. These positions do not provide a new human or material assessment. They intervene as diplomatic contacts continue, particularly between Oman and Kuwait.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, an archive photograph whose date of shooting is not established. Institutional illustration, unrelated to a scene photographed this Wednesday. © François el Bacha / Libnanews, all rights reserved.

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