South Lebanon, after FINUL, violence near Jericho and COP31: the facts verified in the morning. Also to be followed, transport in France, MEA’s A321XLR and Lebanon-Palestine in Bassora.

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Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 8 am Beirut time edition.South Lebanon and the aftermath of Mike Waltz’s visit remain at the forefront. In the West Bank, a hospital report reported a woman killed near Jericho. Climate, transport in France and Lebanese appointments complete this morning. Information stopped at 7.30 a.m. Beirut time.

South Lebanon: Security for the people in the foreground

An Israeli air strike was reported in the night on Houla, as well as heavy and medium machine guns fired at Khiam, according to correspondence from the Lebanese official agency published this morning. No record or precise time of the facts is given.

At dawn, Israeli artillery fire also targeted Wadi Slouqi and the mountains around Shaqra and Qabrikha, according to a new report from the official agency. No balance sheet is specified.

Back on Monday’s events: in Shebaa, the Israeli army claimed the arrest of two men during the night of Sunday to Monday. It presents them as members of a Hezbollah-related group, an unverified affiliation. On the Lebanese side, the reports concern brothers Asaad and Mohammad Hamdan. Requests for protection and guarantees of their fate were made. This is not a new operation that happened that night.

In Zawtar West, Lebanese Army command denied information about the security situation on Monday. He claims to continue his missions and to accompany the return of the inhabitants, despite the Israeli attacks. This denial does not constitute a general guarantee of security for the South. Local guidelines remain crucial for movement and access to land.

After Waltz’s visit, arrangements still to be negotiated

Mike Waltz’s visit to Beirut leaves several files open. The US Ambassador to the United Nations on Monday requested that Hezbollah voluntarily surrender its weapons to the state. He met Joseph Aoun, Nabih Berri and Nawaf Salam. The Lebanese Prime Minister defends the maintenance of an international presence in the South under the mandate of the Security Council, with functions of surveillance, coordination and support to the army.

Disarmament, Israeli withdrawal and verification of commitments remain in the discussions. Public statements do not permit the introduction of a replacement for UNIFIL. The difference between a diplomatic option, a political agreement and its implementation remains essential.

West Bank: woman killed near Jericho

In Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho, a Palestinian woman was killed and 10 people injured, according to the Jericho Government Hospital. Palestinian sources attribute fire to Israeli settlers. The Red Crescent first announced that it had taken a woman to the head and a young man to the thigh. This first report is prior to the hospital check-up.

The Israeli army gives another version of the outbreak of violence: it claims that Israelis were attacked before they opened fire. Specific circumstances are not established independently. It is therefore necessary to distinguish the results reported by the hospital from competing accounts of the origin of the shootings.

COP31: a new political sequence in Antalya

The climate conference continues its second week in Turkey. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the official programme provides for the resumption of the high-level segment for delegations that have not submitted a national declaration in the first sequence. The conference is scheduled to end on 20 November.

Negotiations include fossil fuels and climate finance. The draft text presented on Monday is a basis for discussion, not a final agreement. For countries exposed to the consequences of warming, the issue is not only one of the stated objectives: the resources actually mobilized and their access modalities also count.

France: Check your trip before leaving

The day of mobilization on 17 November led to disturbances on certain trains and RER from France. Transilien’s forecasts do not describe a general shutdown of the network: several lines retain a normal service, while some axes have a reduced offer.

In Paris, stations must close at 11 am local time. Charles-de-Gaulle-Étoile, Concorde, Invalides and Gare d’Austerlitz are among the points concerned. Trains will not stop at closed stations and connections will not be ensured. The reopening will depend on prefectural authorization. Travellers must check all their itinerary, including return, rather than only departure.

MEA: an expected arrival, not yet a new service

Middle East Airlines is scheduled to host its first Airbus A321XLR in Beirut this Tuesday. The arrival of the aircraft is a step in the renewal of the fleet. However, it should not be confused with the launch of a new destination or with its first commercial rotation. At the time of preparation of this edition, landing is not presented as accomplished. The company’s operational announcements will clarify the follow-up.

Football: Lebanon finds Palestine in Bassora

The Lebanese selection faces Palestine this Tuesday in the friendly tournament in Basora, Iraq. She remains on a 0–0 draw against the Iraqis, not a defeat. The Palestinians lost 2-0 against Iran. Their picker, Ihab Abu Jazar, stresses the interest of this appointment to evaluate the players. The match is friendly: no qualifying result should be attributed to him even before the kick-off.

Photograph by archives: the Blue Line in Ras Naqoura. François el Bacha / Libnanews. Date of shooting not established; image in the bank since August 2019. Geographical illustration, not an event of November 17.

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