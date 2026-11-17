Canada and China expanded their tariff relief until 2028. Approximately $400 million in agricultural and marine exports is involved. Ottawa is extending the exemptions for Chinese steel and aluminum. Mark Carney also announced a trade mission and new exchanges with Beijing in 2027.

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Canada and China announced new customs relief on Tuesday, November 17, following a meeting between Mark Carney and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. According to the Canadian government, the expansion involves approximately C$400 million in exports to China, mainly frozen pork and seafood.

This amount refers to the value of the goods concerned, not to aid paid to businesses or to a savings in customs duties of the same magnitude. The announcement extended the commercial rapprochement between the two leaders in January.

Pigs and seafood concerned

Ottawa details a perimeter of $116 million in exports of frozen pork and approximately 285 million fish and seafood. Some cold water shrimp, molluscs, sea cucumbers and Greenland halibut are included.

The government file provides for Beijing to suspend the so-called anti-discrimination rights concerned from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2028. The extension adds to the two-year extension announced earlier this month, reliefs for canola meal, peas, lobster and crab.

Targeted exemptions for Chinese metals

In return, Canada will extend existing duty relief measures on certain Chinese steel and aluminium products until December 31, 2028, which were to expire at the end of 2026.

The coverage will also be extended to 32 tariff headings: 23 for steel and nine for aluminium. Ottawa noted that the Canadian supply is insufficient or non-existent for these products. This is therefore not a general removal of restrictions on Chinese metals.

A broader business partnership

The Canadian Prime Minister also announced a trade mission to China in 2027 and an e-commerce initiative, specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises. An Air Canada flight between Vancouver and Guangzhou is announced for May 2027.

These projects accompany a bilateral merchandise trade estimated by Ottawa at C$125.6 billion in 2025. Canadian exports to China amounted to $35.1 billion. The new arrangement covers specific categories of goods and a defined timetable, without constituting a general free trade agreement.

Photo archive: Mark Carney in Brussels, 23 June 2025, with Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa. Dati Bendo v European Union,CC BY 4.0. Full photograph and clothing Libnanews.

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