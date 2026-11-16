Beijing announces Xi-Trump-Putine Summit in Shenzhen

Beijing announces a summit between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on 19 November. China emphasizes peace and strategic stability. Washington wants to talk about nuclear and Iran, but no detailed common agenda or agreement has been announced at this stage.

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China announced Monday, November 16, that Xi Jinping will meet Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, Thursday, November 19, 2026. Beijing presents this meeting as the first face-to-face meeting of Chinese, American and Russian leaders, dedicated to world peace and the stability of relations between major powers.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs set the date and place in a brief press release issued Monday morning. No agreement has been announced at this stage.

An appointment on the margins of APEC

The trilateral summit will be held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum Leaders’ Meeting, APEC, held on 18 and 19 November in Shenzhen. Xi Jinping is to chair this 33rd meeting, under the theme of an Asia-Pacific community flourishing together.

The Chinese programme also includes a summit of business leaders on 17 and 18 November, to which Xi Jinping is to deliver a speech, as well as bilateral meetings with participating leaders. This multilateral calendar is the framework for the three-party meeting, without confusing itself with its agenda.

Beijing highlights strategic stability

Mao Ning stressed on Monday the special responsibilities of China, Russia and the United States, all three permanent members of the UN Security Council. The Chinese presentation stressed the need to communicate more, to manage differences and to preserve stable relations.

The novel character claimed by Beijing concerns this three-dimensional format, not the absence of previous contacts between the leaders.

The expected nuclear, but no detailed programme

On the American side, the reduction of nuclear arsenals is one of the topics Donald Trump wishes to address. American officials also mentioned Iran. These intentions, however, are not a common agenda agreed by the three capitals.

Questioned on Monday on these issues, Mao Ning was limited to recalling that discussions would focus on the major issues of global peace. It referred the publication of additional information to a subsequent communication. China therefore did not publicly detail the commitments it would be prepared to make in Shenzhen.

China’s position on arsenals remains a point of divergence: Beijing has long demanded that Washington and Moscow, which have much larger stocks, first reduce their own capabilities before considering discussions on its own. The presence of the three presidents around the same table does not mean that this difference in approach is lifted.

Ukraine should not be considered an acquired subject

According to indications given by American officials before the summit, the war in Ukraine should not be at the centre of the meeting. After an interview with Xi Jinping, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also reported that the Chinese leader had insisted on the need to involve Europeans in the discussions on this European conflict.

Within three days of the appointment, the confirmed elements therefore remain the format, participants, date and place announced by Beijing. Neither a disarmament agreement nor an arrangement on Iran or Ukraine can be presented as acquired prior to the subsequent official exchanges and communications.

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