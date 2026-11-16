Cross country in Lebanon: sacred Kanaan and Makary

Ali al-Rida Kanaan and Joan Makary won the Lebanese cross-country championship 2026 in Horsh Beirut. The ten-kilometre competition brought together 180 athletes from 12 clubs. The Army and Lets Run take the cuts by team. Find the main individual results and the winners of the different master categories.

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Ali al-Rida Kanaan, of the Lebanese Army, and Joan Makary, of Let This cross-country competition in Lebanon brought together 180 athletes representing 12 clubs affiliated with the Lebanese Athletics Federation. The army also won in the Men’s Federation Cup, while Latvian Run finished in the women’s lead.

The results, released on November 16, 2026, relate to ten-kilometre races. They distinguish national rankings, the Federation Cup by teams, foreign competitors and master categories. The gathering of participants was set at 7 a.m. in Beirut wood.

Cross country in Lebanon: Kanaan ahead of Mortada

Ali al-Rida Kanaan won the men’s title in 31 minutes and 10 seconds. The army rider is ahead of Ali Mortada, from Inter Lebanon, credited 31 min 34 seconds. Zaher Zeineddine completes the podium in 31 min 40 seconds, also in the colours of the army.

The gap between the first two reaches 24 seconds. Only six seconds later separated Mortada from Zeineddine. The army ranks five representatives among the top six in the national rankings. Bilal Awada, Omar Abu Hamad and Mohammad Kaddouh take the following three places.

Ali al-Rida Kanaan, army: 31 min 10 sec. Ali Mortada, Inter Lebanon: 31 min 34 sec. Zaher Zeineddine, army: 31 min 40 s. Bilal Awada, army: 31 min 54 s. Omar Abu Hamad, army: 31 min 56 seconds. Mohammad Kaddouh, army: 32 min 32 sec.

The winners of the men’s cross country championship. © Lebanese Federation of Athletics / press release transmitted by Jalal Beaino

Joan Makary wins women’s title

In the women’s national classification, Joan Makary loops the ten kilometers in 35 min 47 seconds. The representative of Let Nour Ghosseini, from Elite, finished third in 38 min 20 s.

Tonia Makary, also hired for Lets Run, ranks fourth in 39 min 52 seconds. Inter Lebanon then placed Mary Murray and Serena Hayek in fifth and sixth. The first three represent three different clubs.

Joan Makary, Lets Run: 35 min 47 sec. Jennifer Tomazo, Inter Lebanon: 37 min 37 sec. Nour Ghosseini, Elite: 38 min 20 s. Tonia Makary, Lets Run: 39 min 52 s. Mary Murray, Inter Lebanon: 40 min 01 s. Serena Hayek, Inter Lebanon : 40 min 27 s.

The women’s cross-country championship winners. © Lebanese Federation of Athletics / press release transmitted by Jalal Beaino

Army and Lets Run leading the Cup

The men’s classification of the Federation Cup crowns the army with 13 points. Lets Run followed with 37 points, ahead of Inter Lebanon with 41 points. This collective ranking adds to the individual title won by Kanaan.

The men’s teams at the cups at Horsh Beirut. © Lebanese Federation of Athletics / press release transmitted by Jalal Beaino

In the women’s category, Lets Run totals 21 points and leads Inter Lebanon, credited by 23 points. Elite took third place with 35 points. Two points separate the first two women’s teams.

The women’s teams at the cups ceremony in Horsh Beirut. © Lebanese Federation of Athletics / press release transmitted by Jalal Beaino

The winners of the Masters categories

The master’s events also took place over ten kilometres. The rankings range from the 35-39 age group to the 70-year-old age group and over for men. In women, the results are up to 60-64 years of age.

Men, 35-39: Marwan Darwish, army, 33 min 21 sec.

Women, 35-39 years old: Farah Shuman, Elite, 57 min 56 s.

Men, 40-44: Cédric Choucair, Inter Lebanon, 35 min 54 s.

Females, 40-44: Faten Hamza, Inter Lebanon, 51 min 27 sec.

Men, 45-49: Georges Wadih, Inter Lebanon, 36 min 48 s.

Women, 45-49: Rim Andari, Inter Lebanon, 51 min 34 sec.

Men, 50-54: Wissam Yazbek, Inter Lebanon, 36 min 09 s.

Women, 50-54: Arib Faraj, Inter Lebanon, 48 min 56 s.

Men, 55-59: Charbel Barqachi, State Security, 41 min 30 sec.

Women, 55-59: Nicole Elias, Inter Lebanon, 49 min 02 s.

Men, 60-64 years old: Ali Makki, Inter Lebanon, 41 min 48 s.

Women, 60-64: Ferial Malaeb, Inter Lebanon, 58 min 55 sec.

Men, 65-69 years: Yassine Arabia, Internal Security Forces, 47 min 39 sec.

Men, 70 years and over: Bassam Charafeddine, Inter Lebanon, 58 min 55 s.

A separate classification for foreign riders

The men’s ranking reserved for foreign competitors places Tristan Garcia, from Inter Lebanon, in first position, with 35 min 30 seconds. Teammate Abdelwahab Allawi follows in 36 min 54 seconds. Ahmad Alwan, d.

The Federation’s Vice-President, Nehmetallah Bejjani, and its Secretary General, Dr. Wassim Hawli, attended the competition. Maria Keorkian, a member of the Federation and head of the Board of Referees, was also present. The winners received their medals and cups at Horsh Beirut.

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