EDL: a transformer transferred to Jezzine

Electricité du Liban announces that on November 6, 2026, it transferred a 20 MVA reserve transformer from Joub Jannine. The aircraft must replace defective equipment at the Paul-Arcache station, serving Jezzine, Iqlim el-Kharroub and surrounding areas. The operation mobilized the army after a local opposition reported by EDL. The establishment ensures that the western Bekaa service will not be affected. The installation remains to be carried out in the next few days, before the announced recovery of the usual feeding.

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The transfer of the EDL transformer for Jezzin and Iqlim al-Kharroub was carried out on Friday, 6 November 2026, with the support of the Lebanese army. Electricity from Lebanon announced in a press release broadcast on Saturday. The reserve aircraft, with a power of 20 megavoltampères (MVA), comes from the Joub Jannine station in Western Bekaa. Its installation at the Paul Arcache station, under the National Litani Office, remains planned in the coming days.

The operation is intended to replace a transformer that failed on 29 September. According to EDL, this failure significantly reduced the power supply to large areas of Jezzin, Iqlim al-Kharroub and the surrounding area. The establishment does not yet announce the effective restoration of the service.

Transfer of the unlocked EDL transformer

The public company explained that it had first tried to mobilise an equivalent reserve aircraft, stored at Joub Jannine. Its teams were said to have met with opposition from some local residents and officials. EDL claims that they forcibly prevented them from completing the transfer.

The press release does not name the persons concerned. It does not specify the date of this first attempt or the detailed circumstances of the opposition. The account of this episode is based on the statements of the public institution.

EDL states that it then contacted the security forces, the army and the political leaders concerned. This coordination enabled the aircraft to move on 6 November. The military accompanied and protected the technical teams during the operation, according to the establishment.

A 20 MVA spare unit

EDL ensures that the departure of the transformer does not reduce the feeding of Joub Jannine or that of neighbouring localities. The transferred aircraft had been in service for several years, prior to its replacement with 40 MVA equipment.

This replacement was to respond to the increase in charges in the station and in Western Bekaa. The former 20 MVA transformer was then put into storage. It could be used elsewhere on the Lebanese network, as needed, explains EDL.

The establishment therefore presents the operation as the mobilisation of available equipment, not as the removal of the processor currently assigned to the supply of Joub Jannine.

Re-service is still expected

In his statement, EDL thanked the President of the Republic for his follow-up. It assigns it a contribution to removing obstacles to transfer. She also thanked the security forces, particularly the army, for their support to the teams.

The next step is the installation of the aircraft at the Paul-Arcache station. EDL does not provide a specific day for this intervention, nor does it provide a re-introduction schedule. Nor does it indicate the number of subscribers involved or the expected additional current hours. The stated objective remains the normal return to power in the sectors affected by the September 29 breakdown.

Illustration: Lebanese Electricity Headquarters in Beirut, photographed on 17 August 2008. Photo Philippe48, CC BY-SA 3.0. Editorial clothing Libnanews. This archive photograph does not show the transfer.

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