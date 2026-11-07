Diaspora: Salam lie investment and reforms

The November 6 meeting between Nawaf Salam and the Lebanese World Cultural Union focused on the conditions for the economic engagement of expatriates. Ibrahim Constantin called for reforms, independent justice and protection of depositors and investors. The delegation also referred to the security of the South and the return of the inhabitants. The government wants to mobilize expertise and international relations, but no amount, signed project or funding schedule was announced at this hearing at the Grand Sérail.

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The Lebanese diaspora is demanding guarantees before converting its commitment to the country into investment. Received on 6 November in the Grand Sérail by Nawaf Salam, Ibrahim Constantin placed independent justice, the fight against corruption and the protection of rights at the centre of his demands. The President of the Lebanese World Cultural Union led a delegation in the presence of Abbas Fawaz, chairman of its board of directors.

The Prime Minister defended a more active participation of expatriates in the recovery. It has linked this ambition to the strengthening of security and the continuation of reforms. However, the meeting was not accompanied by any announced investment, any list of projects or a disbursement schedule.

Lebanese Diaspora: Trust requires rights

Ibrahim Constantin presented the expectations of Lebanese living abroad. According to his interview report, the return of confidence requires serious reforms and effective protection of both depositors and investors. He also stressed the independence of justice.

These requests concern the conditions under which an economic commitment could take shape. They concern the protection of capital, the possibility of defending its rights and the predictability of decisions. No new legal mechanism was presented at the announcement.

For its part, Salam recalled the contribution of expatriates to the country’s economic and social resistance. He mentioned the support given to their loved ones, their skills and their international relations. He wished to mobilize those resources in partnerships with Lebanon.

The South is among the conditions for recovery

The delegation also addressed the situation in the South. Constantine called for security conditions to enable the inhabitants to return to their lands and homes with dignity. The discussion on investment thus joins that of territorial stability.

Constantine also clarified the place of his organization: to support the State and its institutions, without replacing them. This position leaves the public authorities with the responsibility for the reforms and legal protection expected. The mobilization of expatriates does not replace these decisions.

Skills beyond capital alone

The desire for partnership goes beyond financial transfers. The interlocutors cited the competence and international relations of Lebanese people abroad. Their networks can help bring businesses, professionals and markets closer together. However, no operational agreement was made public at the end of this hearing.

Constantine reported optimistic remarks from the Prime Minister on the preparation of this participation. He also indicated that its realization would take time. No follow-up appointments or investment schedules currently accompany this perspective.

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