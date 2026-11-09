EDL: $100 million approved in commission

On 9 November, the Finance and Budget Committee approved an appropriation equivalent to $100 million to settle part of the debts owed by government agencies to Electricity of Lebanon. Ibrahim Kanaan awaits its adoption in plenary on 12 November. The MPs also withheld $10 million through Kafalat. The official agenda reserves this second part to support solar loans to SMEs, not general household support.

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On Monday, November 9, 2026, the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget approved an additional appropriation equivalent to $100 million for Electricity of Lebanon (EDL). This envelope must pay part of the outstanding invoices from public administrations and institutions. The chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Kanaan, is still waiting for its adoption in plenary on Thursday 12 November. A second credit of $10 million relates to solar loans through Kafalat.

EDL: a credit for invoices from public bodies

The EDL project covers 8,950 billion Lebanese pounds. The government transmitted it to Parliament by Decree No. 4210, according to the official agenda of the commission. The text provides for the appropriation in the reserve of the general budget of 2026.

The announced destination is specific: to pay part of the sums that public administrations and establishments owe to electrician. It is therefore not a question of removing private subscribers’ invoices or directly financing new power plants. The project responds to the dispute between EDL and public bodies that have not settled their consumption.

At the end of the meeting, Ibrahim Kanaan presented the adoption in committee as a step to avoid the consequences of the cuts. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance and the officials of EDL, according to the opening minutes.

Requested control over all arrears

The Commission also decided to verify the total amount of the debt owed to the public institutions. Ibrahim Kanaan wants to include this control in a broader solution for the electricity sector. He stressed the need to avoid the same problem happening every two years.

The $100 million is only a partial rule in the text presented to Members. The overall amount of arrears to be covered and their distribution among agencies remain at the heart of the announced control. The statements at the end of the meeting do not list the beneficiaries of the budget payment or schedule of payments.

Ten million dollars for solar loans to SMEs

The Commission approved a second allocation of $10 million for Kafalat. The draft transmitted by Decree No. 4211 provides for 895 billion pounds in the reserve of the budget of 2026.

The Finance Committee’s agenda specifies its scope: to support loans for solar energy projects by small and medium-sized enterprises. The funds must go through Kafalat. This definition is more targeted than a general program to help individuals install signs on their homes.

Available announcements do not detail rates, loan ceilings, eligibility conditions or the date on which applications are opened. It is therefore not possible to announce a new window immediately accessible to businesses. The solar component accompanies the settlement of public arrears, but the two credits meet distinct objects.

A response to the cuts committed on November 2

The vote of the committee takes place one week after the start of the cuts for public bodies in default of payment. In a press release dated 2 November, the board of directors of EDL announced that its teams had started these operations. They concerned administrations, public institutions and municipalities which had neither paid nor committed regularisation.

EDL then indicated that it had reintroduced feeding for organizations that had paid a portion of the amounts due. They were also required to commit in writing to staggering the balance and paying regularly for their current consumption. The institution had warned that a default on these liabilities could result in a new cut.

The appropriation voted in committee is not yet worth paying. Nabih Berri convened a general session of Parliament on Thursday 12 November at 11 a.m. Beirut time to discuss the drafts and proposals on the agenda. Ibrahim Kanaan designated this appointment as the next expected step for the envelope for EDL.

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