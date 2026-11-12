DC Studios: Latcham to succeed Gunn and Safran

Jeremy Latcham will head DC Studios on December 1, 2026. Skydance announced his appointment to succeed James Gunn and Peter Safran, after four years as head of the studio. Both men will continue their creative and production work, especially on Man of Tomorrow. Former Marvel executive, Latcham will supervise cinema, television and animation. This transition comes a month after Warner Bros was bought. Discovery and not accompanied by any announcement to cancel the next Superman.

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The management of DC Studios will change on December 1st. Skydance announced Monday, November 9, 2026 the appointment of Jeremy Latcham as head of the American studio. The former cadre of Marvel will succeed James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will retain creative and production activities. Their departure from management took place four years after their appointment and one month after Warner Bros was bought. Discovery.

Latcham will take over as President and Director of Creation. He will supervise the films, television series and animation of DC Studios. Its mandate will cover project development, production, talent relations and strategy. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Co-Chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

The advertisement therefore distinguishes the responsibility of the studio for the work on its works. Gunn and Safran leave as co-leaders, but they do not break their ties with DC. Skydance presents this transition as a return to their activities as filmmakers and producers.

DC Studios maintains Gunn and Safran on Man of Tomorrow

The project most directly concerned remainsMan of Tomorrow, James Gunn’s next Superman movie. Gunn and Safran will continue to work there, especially during his post-production. The feature film was to be released in the United States on July 9, 2027. The change announced on Monday is not accompanied by a withdrawal from this film.

In their joint statement, the two outgoing officials highlight the projects developed during their mandate. They quote Superman’s return,Peacemaker,Creature Commandos,LanternsandClayface. They thank the artistic and technical teams and the leaders who accompanied them.

Gunn and Safran also present their successor as a creative partner they already know. They say they want to continue the next chapter on Clark Kent and Lex Luthor. This formulation confirms their participation following Superman, without specifying all their future commitments within the group.

The press release also cites ongoing productions, includingThe Batman Part II, with Robert Pattinson, and the seriesThe People v. Gorilla Grodd, expected in 2027. It therefore does not present the transition as a stoppage of the entire programme. Future arbitrations will fall under the new direction, while several works already retain their teams.

Jeremy Latcham, from Marvel to the big franchises

The new boss arrives with an experience directly related to superhero cinema. He worked thirteen years at Marvel Studios. His journey includesIron Manof which he was associated producer, andIron Man 2as a co-producer.

It is also one of the executive producers ofThe Avengers,Avengers: Age of UltronandSpider-Man: Homecoming. He held the same position onGuardians of the Galaxydirected by James Gunn. The two men have already collaborated on a major adaptation of comic books.

This experience combines the launch of characters with the construction of a set of films linked to each other. It corresponds to the perimeter entrusted today to Lacham, which exceeds the production of a single feature film. His position at DC will cover several formats and the development teams.

After Marvel, Latcham also producedSale Time at El Royale Hotel. In May 2020, Entertainment One had announced a production agreement with him. The first planned project was then the adaptation ofDongeons and Dragons. Paramount credit among producers ofDongeons and Dragons: Honor of Thieves, released in 2023.

Four years of reconstruction around Gunn and Safran

James Gunn and Peter Safran had taken over DC Studios in late 2022. Their mission was to bring together adaptations with a common creative vision. Gunn combined this leadership role with that of screenwriter and director.

The newSupermanwas a central step in this recovery. Gunn wrote and directed the film, with David Corenswet in the lead role and Rachel Brosnahan in Lois Lane. The filming started in February 2024, before an American release on July 11, 2025.

DC presented this film as the first feature of its new shared universe. The principle is to link characters and events between several productions. Television also participates in this set, notably with the second season ofPeacemaker.

The succession therefore concerns both a production organisation and a film programme. Latcham reprises a studio whose several projects already have their teams, their characters and their calendar. The continuation ofMan of Tomorrowwith Gunn and Safran is the main concrete commitment detailed in the announcement on Monday.

A transition after Warner Bros was bought. Discovery

This change occurs in a newly expanded group. On 6 October 2026, Paramount announced that it had completed the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The set resulting from this operation is named Skydance and includes Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and their audiovisual activities.

David Ellison, President and CEO of Skydance, and Ynon Kreiz, Co-Director General, thanked Gunn and Safran for their work. They salute the bases laid for DC Studios and announce a collaborative transition with Latcham.

The new organisation now places the head of DC under the authority of the two co-chairs of the cinema group. However, its perimeter is still extended to television and animation. The taking of office on 1 December will be the next official step, before the release ofMan of Tomorrowjuly 2027.

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