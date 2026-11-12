Cyprus: agreement on two new crossing points

The Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders agreed on 9 November 2026 to open two new crossings simultaneously between Louroujina and Lympia, and between Kampos and Karavostasi. No date of commissioning is yet announced. The agreement also includes the resumption of the Imagine educational programme, cultural and environmental projects and an emergency response mechanism. A meeting with António Guterres is expected to follow in the coming weeks, while the resumption of political negotiations remains to be prepared.

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Nikos Christodoulides and Tufan Erhürman agreed on Monday 9 November 2026 in Nicosia to create two new passages in Cyprus. The agreement provides for their simultaneous opening without setting a date. He accompanies several cooperative measures and prepares a meeting with António Guterres in the coming weeks. This concrete progress on traffic between the two communities, however, does not constitute a resumption of settlement negotiations.

The Greek Cypriot leader and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart met with María Ángela Holguín, the personal envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General. The meeting was held in the United Nations Protected Area. The discussions focused on confidence-building measures, but also on the method and substance of future political discussions.

Two new passages in Cyprus, on identified routes

The first passage will link Louroujina, also called Akıncılar, to Lympia, or Limya. The second will link Kampos, or Kambo, to Karavostasi, also called Gemikonağı. These names appear in the agreement announced on Monday. They identify the two links retained, beyond the general formula on « new passages ».

Both openings will have to occur at the same time. The undertaking therefore concerns a set of two links. It does not provide that a first opening automatically precedes the other. The technical arrangements must respect this simultaneousity.

However, the agreement does not specify a schedule of work or date of commissioning. It also does not detail the equipment, schedules or organisation of checks. As a result, residents do not yet have a deadline from which to take these routes.

An opening agreement, not two already open passages

The distinction between political decision-making and commissioning is essential. Both leaders accepted the opening of the passages. They did not announce their entry into operation on 9 November. Presenting now eleven operational crossing points would anticipate a further stage.

Nine points currently cross the separation line. The actual opening of the two new links would bring this number to eleven. The aim is to facilitate travel between the two parts of the island, where the expectations at certain posts weigh on the users.

The previous expansion of this network dates back to 12 November 2018. The passages of Lefka/Apliki and Deryneia/Derinya then increased the total to nine. The Monday agreement thus comes almost eight years after these last openings. Its implementation would constitute a new material step in bringing communities closer together.

Technical preparations still needed

As at 11 November, preparations remained to be made. According to local information published that day, the Greek Cypriot members of the relevant committee were to meet within a week, before a joint meeting expected the following week to establish a programme of work. It was therefore not yet a shut down schedule.

The Kampos-Karavostasi link raises the question of an unpaved section. Teams are required to review the land, determine the ownership of the plots and assess the work required. The route in the buffer zone also requires coordination with the United Nations force. The Louroujina-Lympia link is presented as shorter, but the commitment to open the two axes together links their calendar. This explains why the political agreement does not yet allow an opening date for motorists to be announced.

Movement, a separate file from the political settlement

The passages have long been part of confidence-building measures. They make regular contacts possible despite the division of the island. However, their functioning depends on practical decisions, means and cooperation. An agreement on their number does not in itself solve the problems encountered on the existing axes.

Next meeting with António Guterres

The other political outcome of the day is the prospect of a meeting of the two leaders with António Guterres. It must be held in the coming weeks. No specific dates or locations were announced in the Monday press release.

Back at the presidential palace, Nikos Christodoulides presented the results as a step forward in this next step. He indicated that the Secretary-General had been kept informed of the discussions. According to him, the objective remains to reach an enlarged meeting and then to resume negotiations before the end of the term of office of António Guterres.

The President of Cyprus also reported progress on some methodological and substantive issues. He acknowledged the absence of progress on others. This assessment therefore does not constitute an overall agreement. The convening of an enlarged conference remains an objective presented by the Greek Cypriot side, not an outcome already achieved on Monday.

Settlement talks have been interrupted since the failure of the Crans-Montana conference in Switzerland in 2017. Current contacts seek to recreate the conditions for negotiation. The agreement on passages provides an identifiable result in this process, without announcing its outcome.

Archives, Heritage and Emergency Response

The two leaders accompanied their decision by several commitments entrusted to the bicommunal technical committees. The Cultural Heritage Committee must organize the sharing of archival documents. It will also continue the restoration of some Maronite churches and an Armenian monastery, in addition to its other activities.

The Environment Committee must take forward joint projects. The crisis management officer will be instructed to design a rapid emergency response mechanism. It is a device to be built. The announcement does not allow to present it as already operational.

These commitments divide the work between existing structures. The mission of good offices of the United Nations accompanies thirteen technical committees on the island. Their role is to maintain exchanges and address common issues, even when political negotiations do not succeed.

The Imagine educational programme must resume

The agreement also provides for the resumption of the Imagine programme, under the auspices and in accordance with the provisions of the Education Technical Committee. This initiative brings together students and teachers from both communities around peace education and the fight against racism.

Discussions will also continue on other crossing points and on outstanding issues. The next items are the opening conditions for the two routes and the date of the meeting with António Guterres.

Illustration: Ledra Street station in Nicosia, photo archive of 7 January 2023. Photo:Dor Shabashewitz / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 4.0. Resized whole photograph and typographic dressing. This image does not represent the two future crossing points.

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