After an opening with Selim Ben Safia’s Labs at the Al Madina Theatre, the Beirut Choreographic Rencontres perform and workshops in several venues. Mehdi Dahkan will host Link at Tournesol on November 24. Beit Beirut will host two works in progress on November 28, before KMs of Resistance at Union Marks on November 29. The festival organized by Beirut Physical Lab thus combines creation, transmission and discovery of development research, with separate appointments and reservations specific to each session.

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The Beirut Choreographic Meetings opened Monday 16 November 2026 at the Al Madina Theatre withLabs, from Selim Ben Safia. The festival organized by Beirut Physical Lab combines shows, workshops and ongoing creations. Several meetings are already announced until 29 November in various places of the capital and in Bourj Hammoud.

Beirut Choreographic Meetings with Labs

Selim Ben Safia’s play combines four dancers with a musician in her initial design. Nadia Kaabi-Linke is a sign of the scenographic installation. His work builds on the traces of the Maghrebin neighbourhood in Jerusalem, destroyed in 1967.

The tour ofLabsregistered well Beirut as of November 16. This stage is between a performance in Saint-Barthélemy-d-Anjou on 13 November and the Biennale Jaou Tunis on 20 November. The piece links dance, music and visual arts around opposing forces: immobilization and the ability to continue the movement.

The scenographic system shows transparent walls that the interpreters inhabit and move through their presence. The play draws on several practices: contemporary dance, breakdance, circus and traditional dances. The Palestinian dabke and Tunisian rhythms are part of his references.

A workshop by Mehdi Dahkan on 24 November

Transmission occupies a place in the festival. Moroccan choreographer Mehdi Dahkan will host the workshopLinkTuesday, 24 November, at 1 p.m., at the Tournesol Theatre in Koon Space. The session lasts two hours and is intended for dancers or performers with experience in the movement.

The proposed work is based on the reaction rather than the reproduction of a vocabulary of gestures. Participants will explore weight, momentum, leadership changes and listening. They will also respond to the proposals of a partner and then a group.

This method joins the research developed inKMs of Resistance. The sound and breathing alter the movements of the performers. The workshop must give tools of immediate composition, usable in improvisation or creation.

Born in Tangier in 1998, Mehdi Dahkan came to dance through breakdance, parkour and urban practices. He founded Jil Z in 2019. His presence in Beirut thus combines the sharing of a method of work with the presentation of a work from it.

Two works in progress in Beit Beirut

On Saturday 28 November at 5 p.m., Beit Beirut will host a session dedicated to Pamela Hayek and Lisa Almunaizel. The program brings together two works in development:The Architecture of MemoryandTell You My Day. So it’s not about announcing two completed creations.

The first explores body memory and the role of repetition. The second places a person facing an object or an immobile being in a domestic environment. It questions in particular the presence, absence and relationship between subject and object.

The ticket office offers a free reservation for this double program, as well as a support ticket. This formula allows you to attend a stage of work and discover research before their final form.

The breath in the center of KMs of Resistance

Sunday 29 November at 9 p.m., Union Marks, Bourj Hammoud, programmeKMs of Resistanceby Mehdi Dahkan. The choreographic and sound creation is inspired by the Moroccan oral tradition of « laita ». It mobilizes breathing, voices and bodies to build collective rhythmic sequences.

The project exists in duo and quartet. It puts the breath at the heart of the stage expression, rather than the slogan. The company Jil Z is responsible for its production.

These meetings illustrate the different formats gathered by Beirut Physical Lab: representations, learning and presentation of research. Reservations are offered separately on the festival ticket office, with a venue and schedule specific to each session.

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