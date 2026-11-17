Applications have been received in Abu Dhabi since 16 November. In Dubai, the opening is announced later in the week, with no specific date.

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Lebanese residents of the United Arab Emirates can now apply for a biometric passport at the Lebanese Embassy in Abu Dhabi. General Security sets the start of receipt of applications on Monday, November 16, 2026. For the Consulate General in Dubai, she announced an opening later that week, without giving a specific day.

Abu Dhabi operational, Dubai still announced

The distinction is important for users: the press release confirms a start date in Abu Dhabi, but does not allow the Dubai window to be considered already open. A general announcement on the deployment of equipment abroad does not replace local confirmation of receipt of applications.

The General Security Council presents this extension as a step in its progressive deployment plan for Lebanese diplomatic missions. The announced objective is to reduce the travel and formalities imposed on expatriates by allowing them to carry out more formalities in their country of residence.

What the announcement does not specify

The press release does not detail the documents to be provided, the rates, or the deadlines for issuance. It also does not specify whether reception is only by appointment or which individual situations are eligible. The opening of a depository service therefore does not mean that the passport is issued on the spot or returned immediately.

Prior to travel, applicants should obtain confirmation of eligibility, appointment process and list of supporting documents from the diplomatic post concerned. For Dubai, the first check remains the effective date of commissioning. The procedures published for other consulates should not be automatically transposed in the Emirates.

Progressive consular extension

This opening is part of an expansion of biometric services abroad, also mentioned by the Ministry of the Interior regarding several diplomatic posts. For residents of the Emirates, the concrete novelty is the announced possibility of filing the application in Abu Dhabi since 16 November. The next verifiable step will be the effective start of the reception in Dubai, followed by the publication of the practical modalities for the two posts.

Illustration: Lebanese passports, photographic archives Libnanews. Date of shooting not established; It is not the new window in Abu Dhabi. © Archives Libnanews.

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