An investigation by the New York Times, examined through its accessible covers, questions the Iranian track in the disappearance of Ron Arad. Alleged abductions, intelligence disagreements and searches in Lebanon: revelations remain attributed, without judicially establishing responsibilities or resolving the fate of the Israeli navigator.

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A New York Times survey published on November 15 called into question the Iranian track followed for decades to find Ron Arad. According to the accessible reports, the Israeli services had abducted Iranian officials to interrogate them, while several assessments had already directed the research towards Lebanon. These revelations remain journalistic conclusions, not facts established by a court decision.

Libnanews consulted the detailed reports of Ynet, the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem Post, as well as archives on the file. Since the original text of the New York Times is not accessible during this verification, the following new elements are attributed to it through these occasions. Their concordance is not an independent confirmation: they refer to the same investigation.

Ron Arad: The Investigation Reviewed Abductions

Two Iranian officials occupy a central place in the published narratives. The first is Alireza Asgari, former Deputy Minister of Defence, who disappeared in Istanbul. The second is Abdullah Saberi, a commander of the Revolutionary Guards, who was reportedly abducted in Damascus in September 2021.

According to the report of the Jerusalem Post, the New York Times attributes to former American officials the claim that Asgari was captured, interrogated and killed by Mossad agents. This is a particularly serious charge, based on reported testimony. Libnanews could not independently verify the circumstances of his disappearance or the circumstances of his alleged death.

For Saberi, the story is based on Iranian and Syrian sources cited in the investigation. He was reportedly taken to Israel and interrogated about Arad before being released in South Africa. The recaps also report allegations of torture. They alone do not allow these facts or individual responsibilities to be established judicially.

Disagreements in Israeli intelligence

The interest of the investigation goes beyond the account of these transactions. It describes a discrepancy between the privileged assumptions and the reservations expressed within Israeli services.

In his recapture, Ynet reports the nominative remarks of Rami Igra, former head of the Mossad in charge of the disappeared. He questioned a medical testimony that had fed the idea of a detention of Arad in Iran. The witness alleged that he had treated the navigator without providing any evidence to corroborate his story.

Ynet also cites Yuval Diskin, former director of Shin Bet. According to the New York Times, a re-evaluation conducted in 2006 had ruled out a transfer to Iran. Avi Kalo, a former military official in charge of the missing persons’ case, was said to have reached a conclusion in 2016 directing the search towards Nabi Chit in the Bekaa.

These nominative accounts are distinct from anonymous accounts of clandestine operations. They identify those who challenge the old assessments. However, they do not provide any definite location of a remains or definitive evidence of the circumstances of the disappearance.

Israeli denial and open questions

The accusations surrounding Asgari are not new, even if the investigation brings them a new story. On 7 March 2007, an agency dispatch reported the denial of the Israeli Defense Minister Amir Peretz. He rejected Mossad’s involvement in the disappearance of the former Iranian leader.

This historical denial must be recalled, but cannot be presented as a response to the revelations of November 2026. The documents consulted do not fully return the right of reply procedures for the original investigation. Nor can they transform the absence of official confirmation into a confession.

Nabi Chit, a research site already known

Ron Arad disappeared after ejecting from his aircraft over Lebanon in 1986. Photographs and letters later attested to his captivity. The case went through several decades of negotiations, conflicting assessments and research operations.

Nabi Chit does not suddenly appear with this investigation. On the night of 6-7 March 2026, an Israeli operation in this area had already targeted the search for navigator-related items. Libnanews then reported the communiqués of the two armies: Israel acknowledged that it had found no evidence on the site sought, while the Lebanese army announced the death of three of its soldiers and civilians in the bombings accompanying the intervention.

The hypothesis of Arad’s death in Lebanon in 1988, reported in the investigation, does not solve all the questions. The location of his remains and the exact circumstances of his disappearance remain to be determined. The new accusations concerning clandestine operations also require verifiable evidence beyond the evidence published.

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