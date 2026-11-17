The Bank of Lebanon, in its 2025 annual report, distinguishes between revenue in dollars from its assets and recoveries in bank dollars. Among other things, it mentions $109.15 million in dividend costs for Middle East Airlines over two years and $195,600 in rental income in 2025. These amounts do not form a single annual income and do not measure the value of its assets. The revenues of BDL assets answer a more specific question than their selling price. A building may generate rent; an interest may pay a dividend; a claim may be recovered. The annual report, listed in the November 2026 catalogue, distinguishes these operations. Their nature, period and availability must be kept to understand what they actually bring.

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The Bank of Lebanon, in its 2025 annual report, distinguishes between revenue in dollars from its assets and recoveries in bank dollars. Among other things, it mentions $109.15 million in dividend costs for Middle East Airlines over two years and $195,600 in rental income in 2025. These amounts do not form a single annual income and do not measure the value of its assets.

The revenues of BDL assets answer a more specific question than their selling price. A building may generate rent; an interest may pay a dividend; a claim may be recovered. The annual report, listed in the November 2026 catalogue, distinguishes these operations. Their nature, period and availability must be kept to understand what they actually bring.

Income from BDL assets: MEA dividends cover two years

The document shows the collection of $109,151,898 in dividend costs from Middle East Airlines over a two-year period. It does not give an annual breakdown of this total in this passage. Presenting it as income in 2025 alone would potentially double the rate suggested to the reader.

Divide this amount by two would give an arithmetic average, not the actual payment received each year. Distribution may be irregular. Without a detailed schedule, it is not possible to deduct a recurring annual revenue or extend this amount to the same amount in a forecast for 2026 or 2027.

BDL separately mentions $715,000 in dividend costs from The Arab Investment Company, or TAIC. The report also indicates a revaluation of its participations in fresh dollars. A revaluation and a dividend are not two equivalent forms of revenue: the first changes a value estimate, the second corresponds to a distribution.

Rents do not give the value of buildings

The leased real estate portfolio generated $195,600 fresh in 2025. This amount is for rental properties. It should not be presented as the return on all central bank buildings, some of which may have other uses.

The report adds that all real estate assets have been revalued in fresh dollars, but this revaluation has not yet been recorded in books. It does not provide a total to calculate a consolidated return here. Nor does it provide the necessary costs to convert the rents received into net rental income.

A performance requires a comparable numerator and denominator. Divide the rents of a few leased properties by the value of the entire heritage would mix two perimeters. Divide gross revenues by an old value would produce another bias. The available data are used to measure an identified cash flow, not to establish a sale price.

Distributions of funds do not all have the same liquidity

The monitoring of investments related to Circular 331 provides several additional amounts. BDL states that it received $164,934 in fees from Berytech Fund II and $54,803.08 in fees from Leap Investments I. It also mentions $3 million bank of the Azure Fund and $841,773 bank of Phoenician Fund I.

Operation presented in report 2025 Amount Qualification retained MEA Dividends $109,151,898 Fresh dollars, over two years Dividends of TAIC $715,000 Fresh dollar Income from leased buildings $195,600 Fresh Dollars, 2025 Distribution of Berytech Fund II $164,934 Fresh dollar Distribution of Leap Investments I $54,803.08 Fresh dollar Distribution of the Azure Fund $3,000,000 Bank dollars, « lollars » Distribution of Phoenician Fund I $841,773 Bank dollars, « lollars »

This table does not voluntarily propose any general total. It juxtaposes the operations described with their characteristics. Adding fresh dollars and « lollars » as if they had the same availability would erase the distinction made by the document. No uniform haircut is provided to convert them into a comparable liquid amount.

Nor should a distribution of funds be automatically treated as a profit. Depending on its nature, it may include a return of capital. The passage of the report does not detail this breakdown. The amounts received are therefore not sufficient to calculate the profitability of the initial investments.

Bank recovery is not a dividend

In another section, BDL mentions $415,107 bank dollars collected from Byblos Bank. It links them to the debt recovery of Banque Pharaoh & Chiha, as part of lending facilities linked to the merger and banking reform mechanisms. This amount amounts to a debt repayment, not a rent or dividend.

These distinctions make it impossible to confuse three questions: how much the BDL owns, how much it collects, and how much of these receipts constitute income. They also avoid turning identified revenues into envelopes already allocated to the repayment of depositors. The report does not decide such an assignment.

For the funds and companies linked to Circular 331, the central bank finally states that it did not grant any new approval in 2025, as in 2024. Distributions therefore document the monitoring of existing investments. An assessment of their performance would still require capital, potential losses, costs and exact dates of payments.

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