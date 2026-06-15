In Beirut, a city shaped by migration and diversity, the idea of belonging reflects the complex relationship between identity, uprooting and seeking its place in the world.

Art lovers are invited to discover the exhibition ‘ALL THE PLACES WE BELONG Exploring the themes of identity, memory and social bond, the exhibition offers a reflection on the many places we consider our home, in Beirut and elsewhere, and on the universal quest for belonging that transcends cultures and communities.

Artists of Beirut is proud to present its thematic collection of Season 7, focusing on the concept of belonging. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Wednesday 24 June from 6pm to 9pm and will remain visible until 3 July, every day from 2pm to 8pm.

The seventh season brings together twelve emerging artists as well as the guest of honour Micheline Nohra. In addition, three artists from the concept of the Artists of Beirut boutique will present iconic works as part of this collective exhibition.

The exhibition offers an eclectic collection of sixty works of art exploring a wide range of artistic practices, including painting, sculpture, photography, embroidery, mixed techniques, ceramics and recycling art. The exhibition will also offer free cultural and artistic animations:

‘Atelier de Peintre’ moderated by the artist and invited Micheline Nohra on Monday, June 29, from 15:00 to 16:30. « Ceramic workshop » with artist Marcelle Asmar on Thursday 2 July from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Finally, according to the mission of ‘Artists of Beirut’, some of the revenue will be donated to NGOs working to restore Beirut’s heritage. Season 7 Artists taking part in the exhibition: MARCELLE ASMAR, NADEEN BABA, NAYLA CANNAMELA, ALIA CORM, MAYA KHALAF, TAMARA KHODR, SAMIRA MORCOS, CYNTHIA ODSI, CHRISTINE OZEIR, HELEN SERHAN, NADINE AIDSNI, WASSILA TAHA AS WELL AS THE GUEST MICHELINE NOHRA.

Les Artistes du Concept AOB boutique participating in the exhibition : KARIN HANTES, NEVINE MATTAR and MICHELE SAYEGH NAJA

Artists of Beirut was launched by Carole Ayoub and Yara Jahchan in June 2020.

Artists of Beirut is a socially responsible platform dedicated to the development, promotion and development of the creative talent of Lebanese artists. Created six years ago, it now brings together a community of 87 artists with more than 30 exhibitions and artistic events to date.