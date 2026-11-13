Yoplait reminder: the lots of yogurt to check

Yoplait recalls some lots of yogurt sold in France until November 12. Opinions call for no more consumption. Bar codes, letter M and deadlines are used to identify the products concerned. The manufacturer refers to yeasts that alter their quality, without any health risk identified in the two current official records.

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Yoplait recalls in France some lots of yogurt Yoplait basket marketed until 12 November 2026. Notices issued that same day require that they no longer be consumed and destroyed. The manufacturer reports a deterioration in the taste and packaging of yeasts, which it describes as not presenting a health risk.

The recall does not concern the entire mark. To determine if a package is targeted, compare its bar code, batch and consumption deadline. A photograph of the packaging or the name of the perfume is not enough.

Reminder Yoplait: which batches check?

File 2026-11-0084 covers several references Yoplait basket: yellow fruits, red fruits, variegated fruits, apricot-nectarine and strawberry-raspberry. It mentions 125 grams of pots, sold by four, eight, twelve or sixteen. The barcode and lot pairs indicated are:

3329770086159: lots 03/12 M and 07/12 M;

3329770086241 and 3329770086180: Lot 03/12 M;

3329770086166 and 3329770086197: Lot 04/12 M;

3329770086234 and 3329770086104: Lot 07/12 M;

3329770086098: Lot 08/12 M.

The corresponding deadlines are 3, 4, 7 or 8 December 2026. The letter M is one of the identification elements to be checked. The record lists sales between October 30 and November 12, all over France.

The signs cited are Monoprix, Franprix, Auchan, Carrefour, Francap, Intermarché, E.Leclerc and Système U. This list describes the distribution of the relevant references, not a recall of all yogurt sold in these stores.

0 % reference is also subject to notice

A second review, referenced 2026-11-0085, is about Yoplait’s Basket 0% yellow fruits « offre découverte », in pack of eight 125 gram pots. It covers bar code 3329770086357, lot 08/12 M and a consumption deadline of 8 December 2026.

This reference was marketed from 6 to 12 November 2026 at Carrefour and Intermarché, also throughout France. The opinion specifies the health mark FR-38-544-004-EC. This is a voluntary recall, without prefectural arrest.

No longer consume identified products

Both sheets describe a spicy taste and a swollen or poorly sealed operculum. They attribute these defects to a yeast-composed deterioration flora. The indication of an absence of health risk does not remove the statement: the products of the consignments concerned must no longer be consumed.

The announced compensation takes the form of a discount voucher for the lots concerned. Both current notices indicate 0800 00 61 99. They do not present this compensation as an automatic cash refund.

Consumers should refer to the specific references in the November 12 notices, rather than to a general brand alert. For the 0% « discovery offer » package, the code 3329770086357 and the letter M make it possible to distinguish the recalled lot from other products with a close presentation.

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