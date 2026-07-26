UNIFIL, IS IT FINE?

Since 1978, peacekeepers have been patrolling South Lebanon. The end of the term of office of the United Nations Security Council took place on 31 December 2026.
Israeli-American pressure assumed… but also disturbing figures: more than 10,000 Israeli violations documented by UNIFIL since the ceasefire of November 2024.
Now what? France and Italy announce a coalition to take over.
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A first in 48 years: the South Lebanon without peacekeepers.
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