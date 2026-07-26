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UNIFIL, IS IT FINE?

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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🚨 LA FINUL, C'EST FINI ?
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Since 1978, peacekeepers have been patrolling South Lebanon. The end of the term of office of the United Nations Security Council took place on 31 December 2026.

Israeli-American pressure assumed… but also disturbing figures: more than 10,000 Israeli violations documented by UNIFIL since the ceasefire of November 2024.

Now what? France and Italy announce a coalition to take over.

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A first in 48 years: the South Lebanon without peacekeepers.

Follow LibnaNEWS to understand what’s really happening.

Watch the original video on YouTube

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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