MECHANAQA: ON THE ADONIS TRACES

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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
In the hinterland of Byblos, a Roman sanctuary keeps a name that weeps: Mechnaqa, « the place of tears ». Between the legend of Adonis and Phoenician roots, a forgotten site that has not delivered its secrets since the 1950s.
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