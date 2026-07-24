HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial

Les derniers articles

Articles liés

MECHANAQA: ON THE ADONIS TRACES

News
Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
Moins d'une minute min.de lecture
Date de modification:
0 lecteurs
🏛️ MECHNAQA : SUR LES TRACES D'ADONIS 🇱🇧
- Advertisement -
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In the hinterland of Byblos, a Roman sanctuary keeps a name that weeps: Mechnaqa, « the place of tears ». Between the legend of Adonis and Phoenician roots, a forgotten site that has not delivered its secrets since the 1950s.

Watch the original video on YouTube

Recommande par Libnanews
Suivre le direct Libnanews

Retrouvez les dernieres depeches et mises a jour en direct sur Libnanews Live.

Ouvrir le direct
- Advertisement -
Article précédent
Crédito de la foto: François el Bacha, todos los derechos reservados. Visita mi blog http://larabio.com
Eshmoun, the healing god of Sidon and Beirut: when sacred water treated the bodies
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

A lire aussi