South Lebanon: explosion in Qantara, shooting in Mayfadoun

A powerful explosion by Israeli forces was reported in Qantara on Tuesday, 10 November, while intermittent artillery fire was on the outskirts of Mayfadoun in the afternoon. In Zibqin, two first aid workers from the Health Authority were slightly injured in the collapse of a building during a body recovery operation. The dispatches do not link these events. They do not specify the human results in Qantara and Mayfadoun or the cause of the collapse in Zibqin.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A powerful explosion by Israeli forces was reported on Tuesday, 10 November, in Qantara, South Lebanon. An agency dispatch issued late in the afternoon reports this fact without specifying the target or the damage. Artillery also hit the outskirts of Mayfadoun in the afternoon.

Israeli explosion at Qantara

The new Qantara dispatch does not provide the exact time of the explosion. It does not indicate a human assessment. This report is distinct from the air strike reported in the morning on the locality, already covered in our previous point.

In Mayfadoun, the correspondent of a news agency reports intermittent bombardments on the Al-Sawwan area on the outskirts of the village. He placed these shots in the afternoon of November 10. The report does not mention any victim or damage assessment.

Two rescue workers slightly injured in Zibqin

In another incident, two members of the Health Authority relief teams were slightly injured in Zibqin. According to a press correspondent in Tyre, a building collapsed while participating in a body recovery operation inside.

The report does not specify the cause of the collapse, the time of the intervention or the number of bodies sought. It does not link to the facts reported in Qantara or Mayfadoun.

This information describes several distinct events in the South. The two Zibqin wounded must not be added to an alleged bombing record. In Qantara and Mayfadoun, the absence of victims mentioned in the dispatches does not constitute confirmation of a lack of injuries.

Illustration: Deir Mimas, August 7, 2019. This archive view does not show any of the three incident locations. Photo: Prodrummer619 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Editorial dress Libnanews.

Photo Credit:original photo;cC BY-SA 4.0 license.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews