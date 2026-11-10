Ormuz: oil tanker hit near Oman

An oil tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile near Lima, Oman, on November 10. Its crew is safe and no pollution has been reported, according to the UKMTO. ADNOC Logistics & Services announces that one of its ships has been damaged in Emirati territorial waters. Iran also claims that three oil tankers suffered fires. There is no link between these different reports, whose ship’s identities and specific circumstances remain to be clarified.

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An oil tanker hit near Oman, a ship damaged in the Emirati waters and three fires announced by Iran: several maritime reports marked Tuesday, November 10, 2026. UKMTO indicates that the crew of the tanker reached near Lima is safe. There is no link between this incident, the announcement of ADNOC and Iranian claims.

An oil tanker hit near Oman, without reported pollution

The tanker captain reported an unidentified projectile impact about 19 nautical miles northeast of Lima. This town is located on the Omani coast, near the Strait of Ormuz. L-UKMTO, which is responsible for liaison with commercial shipping, issued an alert issued by two news agencies.

According to this alert, all crew members are safe and sound. No environmental consequences were reported at the time of reporting. The message does not give the name of the building or the identity of its owner. Nor does he attribute the attack to a specific actor.

The exact nature of the projectile remains unknown. Therefore, the information available does not allow a missile, drone or mine to be concluded. The UKMTO calls on vessels present in the area to be cautious and to report any suspicious activity.

ADNOC confirms attack in Emirati waters

ADNOC Logistics & Services issued a statement dated November 10. The company claims that one of its vessels suffered damage after an attack that afternoon. It places the facts in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf.

The elements consulted do not specify the type of vessel. They do not allow it to be presented as the oil tanker reported off Lima. This announcement is about 10 November and not about attacks on the group’s buildings reported the previous days.

The three fires announced by Iran remain to be confirmed

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards, for their part, announced two oil tankers burned, and a third incident on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement relayed by Iranian public television, their navy claims that the latter vessel struck a mine. It places the explosion and fire in the eastern strait.

The declaration does not provide names, flags or human records. She describes the passage borrowed as unauthorized by Tehran. This qualification corresponds to the Iranian position; it does not alone establish the legal status of the navigation concerned.

No independent confirmation of the three alleged fires shall accompany the information consulted. It would therefore be premature to add these ships to the British and Emirati reports. Close claims had already circulated on 7 and 8 November. They must remain separate from the communiqués of 10.

These announcements occur as the conditions for a reopening of Ormuz remain at the heart of the exchanges between Washington and Tehran. On Tuesday, Iran maintained its demands, while Qatar continued to mediate. No announced agreement yet guarantees a normal resumption of navigation.

For the oil tanker reported near Lima, the British Alert provides for an assessment of damage to the first light of day. The extent of the damage therefore remains to be specified.

Cover: photo archive Libnanews used for illustration. There is no link between the vessel represented and the November 10 incidents. Editorial dress made with IA assistance from real photography. Credit: Libnanews Archives.

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