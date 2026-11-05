Turkey: At least eight deaths in armed attacks

At least eight people were killed on 5 November in armed attacks in the Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar. The fire hit several locations in the district. The prefecture also reports a serious injury and announces an investigation under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office. Research continues to find the author(s). The motive and possible links between the victims and their aggressors are not yet established. The victim record remains provisional.

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At least eight people were killed on Thursday 5 November in armed attacks in Afyonkarahisar province in western Turkey. The prefecture also reported a serious injury. Security forces are looking for the perpetrator(s).

The attacks have affected several locations in the district of İhsaniye. According to a Turkish news agency, three people were found dead near the village of Ayazini and three others in the Kıyır area. Two women discovered injured in Yukarıtandır then died in hospital.

An investigation into armed attacks in Turkey

The prefecture announced the opening of an investigation under the coordination of the Afyonkarahisar Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office. In her press release on Thursday evening, she confirmed eight dead and one seriously injured. This balance sheet remains provisional.

The authorities indicate that the State services are working together to establish the circumstances of the attacks. The motive and possible links between the victims and their attackers were not clarified.

The prefecture did not announce any arrests in this statement. Research continues in the province.

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