Drones on Beirut: a new violation of sovereignty

Drones flew over Beirut, its southern suburbs and Metn on 4 November 2026, according to reports from the Lebanese press and the NNA. These incursions undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty and contradict the commitments of the framework signed in June. The number of aircraft, their models and their weapons remain unconfirmed. A review of the facts, the position of the United Nations and the limitations of a comparison with the strikes of 8 April.

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Israeli drones again overflew Beirut on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, according to reports published by Arab News. Flights were also reported over the southern suburbs. The National Information Agency reported a persistent low-altitude presence in the Metn. These Israeli incursions constitute an umpteenth violation of Lebanese sovereignty. They also contradict the commitment to respect this sovereignty enshrined in the framework agreement signed in June. On the other hand, the exact number of aircraft, their models and their weapons are not established by available sources.

The sky of the capital cannot become an area of foreign military activity considered normal by repetition. For Lebanon, the challenge is the control of its airspace and the security of its inhabitants. It remains complete whether the aircraft observed perform a surveillance mission or other operation.

Reports from the southern suburbs to the Metn

The day of November 4th is documented by several ballots. Lebanon ON publishes at11:21 a.m. a report over the southern suburbs, then to1258 hours another one concerning Beirut and its southern suburbs. These hours are those of the publication of the information, and do not allow to set the start of flights.

In itsdispatch to continue overflightsThe NNA describes drones flying at low altitude over Beirut to Metn. In its report of 4 NovemberArab News, correspondent Najia Houssariexplicitly assigns overflights to Israeli military drones and mentions Beirut and Baabda. The short NNA and Lebanon ON bulletins cited here use the term « drones » without specifying their nationality.

The bulletins consulted do not establish a total of aircraft present simultaneously, a continuous duration of 12 hours, or numerical altitudes. At the time of writing, no specific communiqué of the Lebanese Armed Forces or UNIFIL providing these details for the overflights of Beirut on 4 November was found. This limit does not call into question published alerts; It prevents them from adding characteristics that they do not give.

A sovereignty violation already qualified by the UN

The qualification of these incursions does not depend on the commercial identification of the drone. In itsreport S/2023/522, paragraph 86The UN Secretary-General explicitly states that overflights of Lebanon by Israeli unmanned aircraft and aircraft violates Resolution 1701 and Lebanese sovereignty. It also notes the distress in the population and calls for their cessation.

This 2023 report establishes a United Nations position in principle, not a United Nations reaction to the event of 4 November 2026. The distinction counts. However, the basis is clear: the repeated nature of a military overflight does not give it any legal normality. The absence of a strike announced in a bulletin does not further transform an intrusion into an authorized operation.

Since Beirut, this repetition reveals above all the distance between the sovereignty recognized in Lebanon in the texts and the sovereignty that the country can effectively exercise. The inhabitants are subjected to a foreign military presence above their neighbourhoods, while the State is required, in negotiations, to demonstrate its exclusive control of security.

The June framework agreement tested

Thetrilateral framework signed in Washington on 26 June 2026place the sovereignty and security of both countries among its objectives. Item 6 reaffirms the exclusive responsibility of the Lebanese forces in the security and defence of Lebanon. Paragraph 8 refers to a safe and rebuilt country under the full sovereignty of the State.

Israeli military overflights contradict these commitments. From the Lebanese point of view, they undermine the very substance of the agreement: promising the restoration of State authority while acting unilaterally in its skies maintains conditional sovereignty.

However, the text contains a reservation which must be read exactly. Paragraph 7 preserves the right of self-defence of both countries, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and applicable international law. Paragraph 5 also sets out the Israeli justification for its operations in relation to armed groups, mainly Hezbollah. These provisions do not constitute general and permanent authorization to fly over Beirut. The mere invocation of security does not demonstrate that each operation respects the law.

The published framework does not contain an autonomous clause formulated as an explicit ban on any overflight. The contradiction relates to the commitments of sovereignty, to which is added the UN characterization of air violations under resolution 1701. Thefrench Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled 27 Junethat the agreement should pave the way for the full recovery of lebanese sovereignty, the state monopoly on arms and the israeli withdrawal.

Models and loads are not confirmed

The advanced identifications of Eitan, also known as Heron TP, and Hermes 450 are not confirmed for this day by the dispatches consulted. The figure of five aircraft must also remain unestablished. Without authenticated and dated images or independent records sufficiently accurate, announcing a model, an altitude per metre or a complete weaponry would give a technical certainty that the available elements do not allow.

Manufacturers describe theHeron TPandHermes 450as platforms capable of carrying different loads. These may include sensors and intelligence equipment. The term payload is therefore not sufficient to establish the presence of ammunition. A general manufacturer’s capacity also does not prove the mission of an aircraft observed on a given day.

The memory of April 8 does not predict the future

The rapprochement with April 8, 2026 refers to a day of massive strikes whose gravity is documented. The UN Secretary-General had thencondemned Israeli attacks throughout Lebanonwho had killed and injured hundreds of civilians, including children. This precedent explains the scope of a new air presence for an already tested population.

It cannot be inferred from the only flights reported on 4 November that a specific attack would be decided or imminent. No verified count of drones present on 8 April was established in the sources examined for this article. The comparison must therefore remain that of a context and memory of violence, without becoming a military forecast.

For Lebanon, the demand for protection of the sky and civilians does not need an alarmist scenario to be founded. Documented overflights are sufficient to raise the question of the implementation of international commitments: the promised sovereignty must also be translated over Beirut.

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