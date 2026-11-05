Lebanon: 4,390 deaths since March, according to Health

On 5 November, the Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a report, which was stopped at 2 p.m., with 4,390 dead and 12,429 wounded since 2 March 2026. The total since 8 October 2023 was 8,957 dead and 30,665 wounded. Both periods overlap and their figures should not be added together. The official chart also includes 135 deaths and 416 injuries among health care and relief personnel since March.

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The Lebanese Ministry of Health has resulted in 4,390 deaths and 12,429 injuries to the Israeli attacks since 2 March 2026. This count, published on Thursday 5 November by its emergency operations centre, was stopped at 2 p.m. It covers eight months of violence, not the only day on Thursday.

The Ministry also publishes a total of 8,957 deaths and 30,665 injuries for the period from 8 October 2023. Victims identified since March 2026 are included in this broader assessment. The two series must not be added together.

Human impact in Lebanon also reaches relief

The ministerial table for the period from 2 March to 5 November details the losses in the care and relief sector. He recorded 135 deaths and 416 injuries among these personnel.

In this total, 130 people killed belong to the relief teams and five to the medical or nursing staff. The injured were divided into 269 relief team members and 147 caregivers. These figures are included in the same health record; they do not constitute additional victims to be added to the national total.

The document also reported 180 attacks on rescue teams, 184 damaged vehicles and 40 targeted centres. He mentions 17 damaged hospitals and three closed hospitals, without giving in this table the list of establishments or the dates of closure.

Two reference periods

The publication thus distinguishes the sequence started on 2 March 2026 from the cumulative count since October 2023. It does not present, in the accompanying communiqué, a detailed daily balance sheet by strike or locality.

The national total also does not allow an increase to be attributed to a specific incident without consulting the corresponding bulletins. The last official score is recorded victims until 2 p.m. on 5 November.

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