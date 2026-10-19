Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
TRIPOLI SOUKS — 700 years of Mamluk trade
In 1289, the Mamluk armies of Sultan Qalaoun took Tripoli back to the Crusaders and built a new town at the foot of the citadel. For more than seven centuries, its souks include artisans, caravanserals, hammams, mosques and medersas according to an intact urban organization. Fishmen, grocers and artisans still perpetuate centuries-old traditions. Listed on the UNESCO indicative list, these souks remain fragile, threatened by lack of maintenance and the economic crisis.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
Comments