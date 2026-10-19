TRIPOLI SOUKS — 700 years of Mamluk trade In 1289, the Mamluk armies of Sultan Qalaoun took Tripoli back to the Crusaders and built a new town at the foot of the citadel. Since more than..

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TRIPOLI SOUKS — 700 years of Mamluk trade

In 1289, the Mamluk armies of Sultan Qalaoun took Tripoli back to the Crusaders and built a new town at the foot of the citadel. For more than seven centuries, its souks include artisans, caravanserals, hammams, mosques and medersas according to an intact urban organization. Fishmen, grocers and artisans still perpetuate centuries-old traditions. Listed on the UNESCO indicative list, these souks remain fragile, threatened by lack of maintenance and the economic crisis.

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