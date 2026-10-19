BCHHALEH’S ETERNAL OLIVERS — 6,000 years standing In Bchaaleh, North Lebanon, some of the oldest olive trees in the world have been watching for more than six thousand years. Today, they belonged to the local Waqf..

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

BCHHALEH ETERNAL OLIVERS — 6000 years standing

In Bchaaleh, North Lebanon, olive trees among the oldest in the world have been watching for more than six thousand years. Now a member of the local Waqf, they once belonged to a extinct Roman sanctuary. A USAID/University of Arizona study dated some of them to 1700 years of age. Perhaps among the very first trees domesticated by man, it is the Phoenicians who will spread their culture throughout the Mediterranean basin.

Watch the original video on YouTube

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews