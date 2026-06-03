The walk of a Lebanese mystifier within the ruling class 1/2

The wanderings of a Lebanese mystifier within the Lebanese ruling class, an indication of the greed and servility of the Lebanese elite.

A Lebanese man encamped in the fictitious personality of a Saudi prince abused the confidence of Lebanese personalities, both politicians and bankers, two professions that had been broken in manoeuvre, even intervening in the re-election of the Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Dériane, a position traditionally assigned to Sunnis, as well as in the appointment of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Mystification has, in turn, revealed the greed, servility and gullible naivety of the Lebanese ruling class, as well as its appetite for foreign interference.

The story of this fraud is narrated by the Lebanese daily Al Akhbar in a two-part file dated 6 and 7 January 2026, whose links are mentioned at the end of the text.

Taking advantage of the vacuum in the Lebanese Sunni community caused by the eviction of the Lebanese political life of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, to land as « sponsor » of the community, becoming the occult governor of Lebanon, in parallel with the state authorities. To the extent that the wrongdoer had the decision-making power in the operation of the highest Sunni religious institution Dar El Fatwa, as well as in the relevant judicial body.

Beyond the Sunnis, this simulator was overtly ingested in parliamentary consultations to appoint a prime minister, blowing the name of Nawaf Salam as the Saudi candidate.

Better of the leading figures, – who were known to be old residents of the political margot, moreover in regular contact with the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon to ask for its instructions–, such as former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, the deputy for Beirut Fouad Makhzoumi, aspired to primature, and, surprisingly, the leader of the Lebanese forces, Samir Geagea, were all blurred by this filou, inducing the embassy’s lira.

On Samir Geagea, see this link

https://www.madaniya.info/2025/02/09/samir-geagea-the head of the lebanese forces-un-perfect-zombie-crimogene/

https://www.madaniya.info/2025/02/09/samir-geagea-the head of the lebanese forces-un-perfect-zombie-crimogene/ On Fouad Siniora, this link

https://www.madaniya.info/2018/02/19/fouad-siniora-the-governor-of-lombre-du-clan-saoudo-american-au-liban/

The scheme

The scheme was unstoppable: In order to gain credibility, the simulator, an impecunious quidam named Mustapha Housbane, had become known as Abu Omar and addressed its prey with the accent of the Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula, which he mastered beautifully. As a precaution, he was acting on behalf of his employer, Sheikh Khaldoun Aramit.

Abu Omar thus intervened with a former Prime Minister to promote the appointment of a relative to head a Lebanese security service, eliminating its competitors. This latter interference led the Saudi authorities to take urgent steps with the Lebanese authorities to preserve the army’s intelligence services from interference and to prevent interference in its investigations.

The banking sector

Abu Omar has managed to circumvent the assets freeze that has hit Lebanese depositors since the banking crisis that has hit the country since 2020. This filou managed to unlock the assets of his employer, Sheikh Khaldoun Oureimit, by directly seeking the intervention of the President of the Lebanese Bank Association, Mr. Samir Sfeir. After a long conversation of flatteries, he told the banker that these funds belonged to a charitable association « Association pour le développement et la sensibilité des familles », an organization chaired in fact by Sheikh Aramit’s own wife, the manipulator.

Illustration of Jean de La Fontaine’s fable « The raven and the fox », according to which « every flatterer lives at the expense of the listener », Abu Omar thus obtained the release of the funds of this association while all Lebanese depositors remain deprived of their access to their bank account.

Abu Omar sought to remove senior officials from the Prime Minister’s office on the grounds that they were opposed to the allocation of a shipment of lead stored in the port of Beirut. Curiously, and as paradoxical as it may seem, Abu Omar’s own son finally won the call for tenders, raising questions about the transparency of the procedure observed by the commission for the award of tenders, and, incidentally, about the influence that might have on her Abu Omar.

Slow Saudi reaction to the scandal

In view of the scale of the scandal, political figures intervened to stifle the case in that the revelations that would have resulted would have raised the question of the credibility of the persons concerned, notwithstanding their credulity. But Saudi Arabia has put strong pressure on this case not to be buried.

The question, however, is why the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been so slow in reacting to this evildoer. The most likely answer to this delay is due to Saudi bureaucracy.

It is not indifferent to note, however, that the Secretary-General of the Saudi Council of Ministers, Nizar Ben Salman Al Alloul, has been relieved of his functions and responsibilities under Prince Yazid Ben Farhane, in charge of the Lebanese case. This transfer of authority raised the question whether Abu Omar was in fact a puppet in the hands of the former Secretary-General of the Saudi Council of Ministers Nizar Ben Salman Al Alloul.

The intriguing fact is that Abu Omar had the mechanisms to decrypt Saudi secret codes. This was the case when Nawaf Salam was appointed Prime Minister.

For the Arabic speaker, see these links:

Saudi Arabian allies in difficulty

Fouad Makhzoumi and Fouad Siniora, possible collateral damage of mystifier.

The Mystifier’s case was eventually brought to justice, but this judicial development did not calm the fury of the Saudis.

Aggravating circumstances, this mystification occurred while Lebanon is on the eve of legislative elections. Many of the MPs in office had sought the advice of the falsifier on the appropriateness of their candidacy, as well as possible Saudi support for their engagement in the election campaign.

Their concern is great: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Beirut, Walid Al-Bukhary, furious, has indeed assured that all those who let themselves be fooled by Abu Omar will be deprived of Saudi support, sanctioning their political inconsistency.

The ambassador would even consider promoting the emergence of a new Sunni political generation in the forthcoming general elections.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is particularly dismayed by the fact that personalities as experienced in political life as former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora and Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese forces, were thus as easily abused.

Aggravating circumstances: Neither Fouad Siniora, nor Fuad Makhzoumi, a primature candidate, considered it appropriate to alert the Saudi embassy on the case of Abu Omar.

The Saudis’ anger at Fouad Makhzoumi is all the greater as this politician himself provided Abu Omar, the chip of his British number.

((NDLR: the chip concentrates an integrated circuit, responsible for processing and controlling the different functions of the phone, calls, messages, internet connection.))

But the former director of the National Information Agency (ANI), Laure Sleimane, interceded in favour of Mr. Makhzoumi with the Saudi embassy advocating the Kingdom’s leniency towards a person who considers himself to be the first possible minister.

However, Saudi anger has spared Dar El Fatwa in that the leading Kingdom of the Muslim world does not wish to show any irritation towards the supreme Sunni religious body in Lebanon, anxious to maintain the highest Sunni religious authority in Lebanon.

Ah the greed and servility of a large fraction of the Lebanese political class, including the sovereigns, their trading funds, such as Samir Geagea and Fouad Siniora, who practice reptation at the first slapping of the foreigner’s finger.

On 12 January 2026, the Attorney General of the Beirut Court of Appeal filed a complaint against the three criminals, the sponsor Khaldoun Oureimit and his son Mohammad, and against the alleged Abu Omar.

Charges include fraud, identity fraud, extortion, false testimony and the violation of relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.