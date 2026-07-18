Pilot areas in southern Lebanon

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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
The pilot areas of southern Lebanon will soon deploy — the first real test of the ceasefire between Israeli conditional withdrawal and Hezbollah disarmament. Where, how, and why nothing is yet played: our decryption, sources in support.
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