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Pilot areas in southern Lebanon

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Les zones pilotes au Sud du Liban
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةArmenienAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The pilot areas of southern Lebanon will soon deploy — the first real test of the ceasefire between Israeli conditional withdrawal and Hezbollah disarmament. Where, how, and why nothing is yet played: our decryption, sources in support.

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Israel announces a partial withdrawal of pilot areas in South Lebanon: towards a fragile implementation of the American framework?
Israel announces a partial withdrawal of pilot areas in South Lebanon: towards a fragile implementation of the American framework?
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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