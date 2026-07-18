VANCE AGAINST NETANYAHOU

The Washington-Netanyahu relationship has been going through its worst crisis in decades.
💥 Cessez-le-feu Iran-USA négocié par Vance → Netanyahou exclut le Liban de l’accord → frappes les plus intenses sur Beyrouth depuis le début de la guerre.
« You cannot kill your way out of all problems. »
Retrouvez les dernieres depeches et mises a jour en direct sur Libnanews Live.
At Joe Rogan, Vance claims that Epstein had « clear connections with the highest levels » of US AND Israeli intelligence — while acknowledging that he had no documentary evidence.
Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett categorically deny.
All, sources in support.
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