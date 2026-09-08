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The Tomb of Adonis — The Forgotten Myth of Ghineh

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Libnanews
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The Tomb of Adonis — The Forgotten Myth of Ghineh

In the heights of Kesrouan, Ghineh would house the legendary tomb of Adonis, the lover of Aphrodite born of a tree with myrrh. « Jalousia of Ares, avenger boar, blood mixed with the tears of the goddess… The spring anemones and the Nahr Ibrahim blushing each year would keep track of it. An ancient bas-relief and the memory of the Adonias, a feast reserved for women, still bear witness to this forgotten sanctuary.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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