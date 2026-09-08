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The Tomb of Adonis — The Forgotten Myth of Ghineh

In the heights of Kesrouan, Ghineh would house the legendary tomb of Adonis, the lover of Aphrodite born of a tree with myrrh. « Jalousia of Ares, avenger boar, blood mixed with the tears of the goddess… The spring anemones and the Nahr Ibrahim blushing each year would keep track of it. An ancient bas-relief and the memory of the Adonias, a feast reserved for women, still bear witness to this forgotten sanctuary.

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