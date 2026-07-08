Tax residence: the Lebanese bet of Ghada Ayoub

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The bill advocated by the deputy Ghada Ayoub, on behalf of the « Fort Republic » bloc, puts at the centre of the Lebanese debate a concept often confused with the « gold residence »: tax residence. The text aims to create a special regime for individuals taxed abroad who would agree to transfer their tax residence to Lebanon in return for productive investment, a new bank deposit or a fixed annual contribution to the Treasury. The stated objective is clear: to attract fresh capital without selling nationality, without granting an automatic right to property and without turning the country into an opaque tax haven.

This draft comes after a government text already discussed in the Finance and Budget Committee. The latter sought to stimulate investment by offering favourable status to non-residents, foreigners or Lebanese living abroad, subject to a financial commitment. The Ayoub proposal does not reject the idea of starting. She’s trying to frame her. It is a critical observation: a simple tax amendment is not enough to create a credible tax residency system. There is a need for a comprehensive mechanism, including access criteria, authorized sectors, banking controls, monitoring committee, sanctions and compliance with Lebanon’s international obligations.

The central question is, what exactly is this system? This is not an extended tourist visa, nor a naturalisation, nor a passport purchase. This is a special tax status. The beneficiary would become Lebanese tax resident according to rules defined by law. It should prove that the funds come from abroad, that their origin is lawful and that they serve the real economy. In return, it would obtain a more legible and favourable tax framework than that proposed by countries with a greater burden on foreign income or wealth.

Tax residence: what Ayoub proposes

The proposal is based on a strict selection of the beneficiary. It applies only to natural persons who transfer their tax residence to Lebanon. The applicant must not have been a Lebanese tax resident for the previous five years. This point aims to prevent a resident already living in Lebanon from requalifying his situation to benefit from an advantage designed to attract new capital.

The scheme is therefore not open to all taxpayers. It targets people with high financial capacity, often entrepreneurs, executives, investors or wealth holders abroad. The political bet is to convince them to choose Lebanon as a tax centre, not for charity, but because a clear legal framework could offer them an economic interest.

The difference with the government text is important. The public debate had retained the idea of a « golden residence » linked to an administrative residence, to the beneficiary’s family and, in some cases, to real estate. The Ayoub proposal wants to move the centre of gravity. The heart of the device would not be the residential facility or the purchase of a good. It would be the transfer of tax status and the provision of new money.

This precision is not technical. It determines the credibility of the regime. If Lebanon simply grants tax privileges to wealthy people, it may be accused of creating an opportunistic capital window. If the country requires productive investment, control over the origin of funds and obligations over time, it can defend the text as a stimulus.

Tax residence already exists in Lebanese law. An individual may be considered a tax resident if he or she has a place of business in Lebanon, accommodation available for his or her family, or if he or she stays for more than 183 days in the country over a period of 12 months. The new regime would not remove these ordinary criteria. It would create a special route, under financial and compliance conditions, for non-residents who want to move their tax connections to Lebanon.

This point explains the value of the text. In a territorial tax system, the issue is not just to tax more. It is also necessary to provide a certificate, a tax address and a readable framework to persons whose activities are divided among several countries. A Lebanese entrepreneur based in Africa, an Arab investor or a leader working between the Gulf and Europe can seek a stable tax residence. Lebanon wants to position itself on this demand, but without losing control of the system.

Financial thresholds at the heart of the mechanism

The text highlights three main figures: $500,000, $1 million and $50,000. The first corresponds to the minimum level of productive investment. The second is the minimum amount of a new bank deposit. The third is a flat annual fee paid by the beneficiary. These amounts give the scheme a selective dimension. They exclude small savers and target profiles with high financial capacity.

Investment of at least $500,000 should be directed to sectors considered productive. The deposit of at least $1 million should be new, transferred from abroad and introduced by the banking system. The $50,000 annual tax would give the Treasury a direct and predictable revenue. This tax does not replace all possible tax obligations. It is one of the pillars of the special regime.

Device element Amount or rule Purpose displayed Minimum productive investment $500,000 Creating real economic activity New minimum bank deposit $1 million Bringing in fresh funds by controlled means Fixed annual fee $50,000 Ensure direct revenue to the State Condition of previous non-residence 5 years Avoid internal optimization Principal beneficiary Physical person Targeting individual tax status

The most sensitive point remains the bank deposit. Lebanon is emerging from a financial collapse that has destroyed trust between depositors, banks and the state. Asking an investor to invest $1 million in a still contested banking system implies strong guarantees. Without clear protection of funds, no exit rules, no precise legal treatment and no credibility of banks, this aspect may remain theoretical.

Target sectors: productive rather than speculative

The proposal seeks to prevent real estate drift. It limits the advantage to sectors such as industry, agriculture, tourism, technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, energy, education, hospitalization and logistics services. This list gives an economic orientation. It focuses on activities that can create jobs, exports, sustainable services or new capacities.

This choice responds to a criticism of the government version. If the advantage can be obtained by simple real estate purchase, the mechanism may fuel the increase in land prices without creating enough value. Lebanon is already experiencing an economy marked by real estate rent, diaspora transfers and imported consumption. A special tax system should not strengthen these imbalances.

The Ayoub text therefore attempts to distinguish between productive capital and investment capital. An investment in a factory, technology centre, clinic, sustainable tourism structure or logistics activity can have a multiplier effect. A purchase of high-end real estate can especially move wealth between owners. The border is not always simple, but it must be written in the law.

This productive orientation is one of the strongest elements of the proposal. It allows us to respond to the moral criticism attached to preferential regimes for the well-off. Tax privilege would be defensible only if it produced a measurable advantage for the Lebanese economy. Without jobs, without net taxation, without real investment and without control, it would become a favour for already favoured taxpayers.

National committee to filter applications

The proposal provides for specific governance. A national committee would include the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, the Bank of Lebanon, the Special Investigation Commission and the IDAL. This composition aims to cross three imperatives: taxation, financial compliance and investment policy. The Department of Finance would follow the tax status. The Bank of Lebanon and the Special Investigation Commission would examine the risk of money laundering. IDAL would provide an economic reading of the projects.

The task of the committee would be to review applications, verify conditions, monitor the maintenance of criteria and take the necessary decisions in case of violation. This architecture is essential. A special tax system by definition attracts mobile profiles, advised by tax practitioners and sometimes tempted by aggressive optimisation. Without a control authority, the system can quickly become a poorly monitored entry door.

The text also emphasises the traceability of funds. Money must come from abroad through the banking system. It must not be recycled since liquidity already exists in Lebanon. This is in response to a well-known reality: since the banking collapse, the Lebanese economy has been largely operating in cash. However, a country under international surveillance in the fight against money laundering cannot create a foreign capital regime without strict control.

The proposal therefore links the system with tax laws, monetary legislation, anti-money laundering rules, terrorist financing and Lebanon’s international commitments. This item seeks to make the text acceptable to the corresponding banks, international partners and supervisory bodies. This is beyond Parliament. It affects the country’s financial reputation.

What this diet is not

The confusion with a « golden residence » comes from political vocabulary. In many countries, this term refers to a residence permit granted to investors in exchange for a real estate purchase, investment or contribution. Some programmes have been criticized, particularly when they have facilitated the entry of doubtful capital, fueled real estate speculation or provided indirect access to wider circulation areas.

The Ayoub proposal states that it wants to avoid this logic. She doesn’t sell citizenship. It does not create an automatic right to the passport. It should not circumvent Lebanese laws on the ownership of foreigners. Nor should it become a legal money laundering mechanism. Its claimed object is narrower: to organize a special tax status, under conditions, to attract fresh money.

However, this distinction must be examined without naivety. In practice, a favourable tax status often attracts candidates who want to reduce their overall tax burden. It’s not illegal in itself. Several countries have used comparable schemes to attract entrepreneurs, wealthy pensioners or investors. The problem arises when the tax advantage becomes more important than real investment.

Lebanon must therefore avoid a contradiction. He cannot say that he does not create a tax haven if the scheme allows above all not to pay tax on foreign income, with little real presence, little local investment and little control. The text of Ayoub attempts to answer this objection. But the quality of the law will depend on its decrees, forms, audits and implementation.

Why the subject is sensitive now

The timing gives the debate a special focus. Lebanon seeks to restore its economic role after years of financial crisis, banking collapse, devaluation, blocking of deposits and dependence on diaspora transfers. The country needs investment. He also needs to regain a minimum financial reputation. These two objectives are not always easy to reconcile.

The World Bank describes a fragile recovery, driven by tourism, transfers and partial stabilization, but exposed to delays in reform and regional instability. The International Monetary Fund continues to make any strong support conditional on substantive reforms, including banking, public debt, state finance and governance. In this context, an isolated tax law cannot replace a recovery strategy.

International surveillance adds a constraint. Lebanon remains on the FATF’s strengthened list of jurisdictions. This does not mean that the country is subject to automatic countermeasures, but it indicates shortcomings in the fight against money laundering, the transparency of beneficial owners, the use of financial intelligence, prosecution and control of certain non-financial sectors. A special investor regime must therefore be irreproachable.

That is precisely where the debate becomes political. Supporters of the text see it as a chance to get out of the trend and attract capital without waiting for international aid. His critics feared a communication operation that would give benefits to the richest without resolving bank failures, depositor losses or institutional blockages. Both readings may coexist if Parliament does not require strong guarantees.

A useful tool, but not an economic policy

The weakness of the device lies in its very ambition. He wants to attract capital through taxation. However, taxation is only a decision-making element for an investor. Legal certainty, the protection of contracts, political stability, access to public services, the functioning of the courts, the reliability of banks and the quality of infrastructure account for as much, sometimes more.

An entrepreneur can accept heavier taxation in a country where rules are predictable. He will hesitate to invest in a fiscally attractive but institutionally unstable country. Lebanon must therefore avoid overestimating the effect of a tax residence regime. It can attract opportunistic files. It will attract strong investment only if the overall framework becomes credible.

The $50,000 annual tax can produce an immediate revenue. But it must not be the main argument. About 10 beneficiaries would earn $500,000 a year. One hundred beneficiaries would earn $5 million. These amounts are not negligible, but they remain modest in meeting the country’s needs. The real challenge lies in productive investment, jobs, exports and formalization of capital.

Another challenge is the $1 million bank deposit. If it is only used to inflate fragile balances, the economic effect will be limited. If it finances productive credit, it can be useful. But this requires credible banking reform. Without clear restructuring, new deposits may be perceived as capital exposed to a system whose old losses have not yet been fully addressed.

Questions to be decided by Parliament

Parliament will first have to define the exact tax benefit. The text speaks of special tax residence, but the attractiveness will depend on what will be imposed and what will not. Revenues generated in Lebanon must remain taxed. Foreign income should be treated with caution, as some countries of origin might refuse to recognize Lebanese tax residence if it appears artificial.

The actual presence of the beneficiary will also need to be clarified. Can we become Lebanese tax resident without really living in Lebanon? Do you need a minimum number of days? Do you need an accommodation available? Should we demonstrate a centre of economic interest? These criteria are decisive. A substanceless tax residence certificate may create conflicts with other tax administrations.

Protection against abuse must be more than a declaration. The National Committee will need to have resources, access to data and a monitoring schedule. Sanctions must be dissuasive. Loss of profit must be automatic in the event of false reporting, illegal funds, non-maintenance of investment or circumvention by front companies. The control of beneficial owners will be central.

Finally, the link with real estate must remain strict. If land purchase returns through an indirect door, the text will lose some of its justification. Lebanon does not need a mechanism to increase non-productive assets. He needs capital that creates measurable value. This distinction will have to be followed in practice, not only by intentions.

The bet of a Lebanon that no longer wants to wait

Ghada Ayoub’s political formula is deliberately offensive: Lebanon must not remain a country waiting for aid. This idea responds to real fatigue. Since 2019, successive governments have promised plans, agreements, audits and reforms. The population has often seen few concrete results. A law seeking to capture private capital can therefore be attractive, as it gives the impression of a national initiative.

But economic autonomy is not governed by a tax system. It is built with institutions capable of enforcing the law. Attracting serious investors means showing them that Lebanon not only protects new capital but also old rights. This refers to depositors’ files, banks, courts and the transparency of public decisions.

The Ayoub proposal has the merit of correcting several blind spots in the debate on golden residence. It focuses on tax residence, productive investment, the origin of funds and control. It seeks to avoid real estate speculation and capital recycling. It is part of the country’s international obligations. It is a more rigorous framework than the vague idea of an entry ticket for wealthy investors.

However, its effectiveness will depend on the final law. If Parliament dilutes the conditions, the regime risks becoming a tax privilege that is costly in reputation. If it imposes too heavy obligations without restoring bank confidence, candidates will remain rare. Between these two pitfalls, Lebanon must prove that it can design a modern, controlled and useful tool for the real economy, at a time when the proposal is still awaiting parliamentary scrutiny and the government’s formal response.