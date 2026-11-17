Hearings on the death of Irish soldier Seán Rooney began on November 17 in Dublin. Killed in Lebanon in December 2022, the Blue Helmet is at the centre of an investigation into the circumstances of his death, separate from the criminal trial that led to convictions in Lebanon in 2025.

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The hearings of the coroner’s investigation into the death of Seán Rooney are scheduled to begin this Tuesday, November 17, 2026 in Dublin. The Irish soldier was killed on 14 December 2022 in Al-Aqbieh, Lebanon, while serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Dublin Coroner Court set the start of work at 10 a.m. local time, noon in Beirut, on its Store Street premises. According to the announced schedule, hearings are expected to last from three to four weeks.

About 30 witnesses expected

About thirty witnesses must be heard before a jury, under the leadership of the coroner Myra Cullinane. The first day must include a presentation of the circumstances of the death and the testimony of Natasha McCloskey, Seán Rooney’s mother.

A senior official of the Irish Armed Forces must be heard in camera in the afternoon. Some parts of other military depositions should also take place outside the public and media presence for security reasons. These arrangements have been the subject of preparatory hearings in recent months.

Establishing the circumstances of Seán Rooney’s death

The Irish procedure, calledinvestigation, aims to establish the facts surrounding a death. This includes determining the identity of the deceased, the date and place of death, his medical cause and the circumstances in which he occurred.

It is not a criminal trial. The Coroner’s Office states that such an investigation does not settle civil or criminal liability and does not have the function of designating a culprit. The Dublin hearings will therefore not be a new judgement of those prosecuted in Lebanon.

In this context, the coroner determines the issues to be examined and the evidence to be collected. Persons directly interested in the investigation, including the family, may be represented and asked questions to witnesses according to the rules of the hearing. The procedure may also lead to recommendations to prevent further deaths.

Attack in Lebanon in December 2022

Seán Rooney died in Al-Aqbieh, a town just outside the UNIFIL area of operations in southern Lebanon. In its statement of 15 December 2022, the United Nations mission announced the death of a blue helmet and the injuries of three other military personnel during the events of the previous day.

UNIFIL then indicated that it had coordinated its efforts with the Lebanese Armed Forces and initiated an investigation. It then accompanied the proceedings initiated by the Lebanese and Irish authorities.

Six convictions in Lebanon in 2025

A criminal component has already been tried in Beirut. On 29 July 2025, UNIFIL announced that the Lebanese Permanent Military Tribunal had convicted six persons in the Rooney case the previous night. Another person had been acquitted.

The mission welcomed the outcome of the trial and the commitment of the Lebanese authorities to bring those responsible to justice. This judgment and the coroner’s investigation correspond to different objects: sanctioning offences in the first case, establishing the circumstances of death in the second.

In Dublin, hearings are scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday for the first week and from Monday to Friday for the next two. A fourth week may be required. The court provides for remote access for the public and the media, due to the limited capacity of the room.

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