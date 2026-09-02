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In a text dedicated to Maroun Youssef Ghannam, which Joseph Salloum presents as the « carter thief », the author, former executive of the external intelligence service of the free regions, led by Pierre Rizk, alias « Akram », within the militia of theDr. Samir Geagea, reviews several episodes related to Ghannam’s journey. This external intelligence unit in the Free Regions was attached to the Geagea militia’s security, internal and external political intelligence, spying and counter-intelligence service. Salloum thus evokes several episodes that he associates with Ghannam’s journey and also challenges Samir Geagea, whose photograph accompanies the text.

According to Salloum, Maroun Youssef Ghannam wasinformant to a lebanese military officialbefore working under Syria’s mandate. He also states that he would later have been related toMauritius Sehnaoui, presented in the text as having purchased the « Société Générale ».

Salloum claims that Ghannam was involved in a case oftheft and falsification of cheques. He also refers to « wearing » operations and claims that the person concerned had been given protection to escape detention.

Joseph Salloum’s account then moves toSamir Geagea. The author claims that he took over the leadership of the Lebanese Forces « in blood and fire » and accused his entourage of having transformed an organization he described as based on a cause into one« private company »protection caps (if present).

Salloum also refers to the role attributed to Geagea’s wife and claims that an institution was formed around goods which he presented as originally belonging to the Christian people of the eastern region, in the context of the civil war.

Two stories of the war

In the last part of his text, Joseph Salloum contrasts two accounts.

He claims that« the first »would have spent the war stealing carpets from houses, while« the second »it was reported that a battle was fought against an israeli incursion before it turned into a leak presented under the term of« tactical withdrawal »protection caps (if present).

For Salloum, these two paths would lead to the same conclusion:« falsifying facts and rewriting history »protection caps (if present).