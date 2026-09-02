From Moutassarrifat to independence: the complete history of Greater Lebanon (1861-1946)

Today, September 1, one hundred and six years to the day after the proclamation of General Gouraud. From the famine of the First World War to the liberation of Rachaya, this is how modern Lebanon was born.
1861: the autonomous Moutassarrifat of Mount Lebanon
1914-1918: blockade, famine, hanging of nationalists
1920: Sykes-Picot, San Remo, the proclamation of Greater Lebanon at the Pine Residence
The Constitution and the First Faith Government
1943: Arrests in Rachaya, flag adopted in hiding, march of women
the departure of the last french troops
Archives: Albert Kahn Museum (1919-1920), Libnanews (1943)
#Lebanon #GrandLebanon #Lebanon History #Gouraud #Independance #Rachaya #BecharaElKhoury #RiadElSolh #Libnanews #LibHistory #MandateFrench #SykesPicot #22November