From Moutassarrifat to independence: the complete history of Greater Lebanon (1861-1946)

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Today, September 1, one hundred and six years to the day after the proclamation of General Gouraud. From the famine of the First World War to the liberation of Rachaya, this is how modern Lebanon was born.

1861: the autonomous Moutassarrifat of Mount Lebanon

1914-1918: blockade, famine, hanging of nationalists

1920: Sykes-Picot, San Remo, the proclamation of Greater Lebanon at the Pine Residence

The Constitution and the First Faith Government

1943: Arrests in Rachaya, flag adopted in hiding, march of women

the departure of the last french troops

Archives: Albert Kahn Museum (1919-1920), Libnanews (1943)

#Lebanon #GrandLebanon #Lebanon History #Gouraud #Independance #Rachaya #BecharaElKhoury #RiadElSolh #Libnanews #LibHistory #MandateFrench #SykesPicot #22November