HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial HTML tutorial

Les derniers articles

Articles liés

From Moutassarrifat to Independence: The Complete History of Greater Lebanon (1861-1946)

News
Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
Moins d'une minute min.de lecture
Date de modification:
34 lecteurs
Libnanews
- Advertisement -
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Today, September 1, one hundred and six years to the day after the proclamation of General Gouraud. From the famine of the First World War to the liberation of Rachaya, this is how modern Lebanon was born.

1861: the autonomous Moutassarrifat of Mount Lebanon
1914-1918: blockade, famine, hanging of nationalists
1920: Sykes-Picot, San Remo, the proclamation of Greater Lebanon at the Pine Residence
The Constitution and the First Faith Government
1943: Arrests in Rachaya, flag adopted in hiding, march of women
the departure of the last french troops

Archives: Albert Kahn Museum (1919-1920), Libnanews (1943)

From Moutassarrifat to independence: the complete history of Greater Lebanon (1861-1946)

Today, September 1, one hundred and six years to the day after the proclamation of General Gouraud. From the famine of the First World War to the liberation of Rachaya, this is how modern Lebanon was born.

1861: the autonomous Moutassarrifat of Mount Lebanon
1914-1918: blockade, famine, hanging of nationalists
1920: Sykes-Picot, San Remo, the proclamation of Greater Lebanon at the Pine Residence
The Constitution and the First Faith Government
1943: Arrests in Rachaya, flag adopted in hiding, march of women
the departure of the last french troops

Archives: Albert Kahn Museum (1919-1920), Libnanews (1943)

Watch the original video on YouTube

- Advertisement -
Article précédent
From Moutassarrifat to independence: the complete history of Greater Lebanon (1861-1946)
Article suivant
USA-Iran: Military escalation resumes
USA-Iran: Military escalation resumes
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

A lire aussi