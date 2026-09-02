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Lebanese heritage: books and atlases to discover Tyre, Byblos, Baalbek and Saida

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
1 min.de lecture
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Transparency information:this page contains a clearly marked Amazon partner link. As an Amazon Partner, Libnanews makes a profit on qualifying purchases.

Lebanese heritage is also being read. Between the remains of Tyre, the temples of Baalbek, the history of Byblos, the mansions of Saida and the landscapes of Mount Lebanon, books and atlases allow to place each site in a wider historical continuity.

Choose a useful play

To begin with, focus on a book that specifies its historical period, its sources and its angle: archaeology, architecture, political history, religious heritage or geography. An illustrated atlas or guide usefully completes a historical narrative by placing cities, roads and major monuments.

From Tyre to Tripoli: extending Libnanews files

Our articles onTyreand onthe restoration of the heritage of Tripolishow that monuments are not only tourist places. They retain an urban, social and family memory that sheds light on the country’s current affairs.

Our Reading Selection

This selection brings together research findings on the history and heritage of Lebanon. Always check author, date of issue and language before purchase.

Discover the books and atlases on Lebanese heritage on Amazon (Amazon paid link)

This recommendation is editorial: it does not influence the news coverage by Libnanews.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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